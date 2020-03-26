New Theatre Cancels Programming 'For the Foreseeable Future'

After much consideration by New Theatre management and following the latest government advice, they have decided to cancel all performances, rehearsals and auditions at New Theatre for the foreseeable future.

Read the statement below:

This decision will immediately impact our programmed productions of Neighbourhood Watch, Animal Farm, and Glengarry Glen Ross, as well as the staged reading of The Removalists. The planned announcement of the second half of our 2020 Season is also now on hold. The health and safety of our audience members, staff and volunteers is of the upmost important to us but as soon as it's safe to do so, we'll be back and up-and-running!

If you are a ticket holder, we will be in contact to discuss your options. You are entitled to either a full refund or a credit for future shows. You may also see fit to donate the price of your ticket to the theatre in this extremely difficult and unprecedented time.

If you have any further questions, please contact Gemma, our Theatre Manager, on 02 9519 3403 / manager@newtheatre.org.au. We appreciate your patience and kindness as we work through this process and we hope to see you again at New Theatre, once the sun has emerged from behind this very dark cloud.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You