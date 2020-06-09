New Musical Board Game 'Theatre in a Box' to be Released

AussieTheatre.com has reported that a new musical theatre board game 'Theatre in a Box' is set to be released.

Theatre in a Box was created by Brenton Crewes, Flynn Crewes & Paul Morrison. The game is for musical theatre lovers with everything from cryptic show titles to charades and much more.

The game's website shares:

In early 2019 Brenton had the idea of creating a musical theatre themed board game, but was caught up in the daily grind. The COVID-19 lockdown presented a break from his job and his world as a parent supporting his children in community musical theatre, ground to a halt! No more set building, working backstage, watching shows, meeting with other musical theatre absorbed families at rehearsals and after parties, or running the kids to singing lessons.

Brenton describes how the idea for Theatre in a Box came to him one day mowing the lawn. As he mowed, he was thinking about those affected in the performing arts community, both local to him and abroad. He quickly shared his idea with his son, Flynn, a regular performer and friend Paul; a third-generation musical theatre performer.

Together the two families have worked night and day to bring their passion-fuelled project to the stage.

Their dream is that Theatre in Box will quickly become a much-loved family favourite receiving a standing ovation!

For more information on the board game visit: http://theatreinabox.com.au/

