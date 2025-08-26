NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Comes to Sydney

Performances run from 19 December 2025 – 3 January 2026.
This summer, four trailblazing illusionists will unleash a mind-blowing spectacle: Now You See Me Live. The cutting-edge production will take up residence in the Sydney Opera House's Concert Hall from 19 December 2025 – 3 January 2026, based on Lionsgate's global hit Now You See Me film franchise and brought to life by the producers of the record-breaking phenomenon The Illusionists.
A world-class magic ensemble – inspired by the film's characters, the “Four Horsemen” – will stun audiences in a showcase of unmatched synergy. Assembling from around the globe, they bring an unbelievable arsenal of solo skills, shocking twists and grand feats of illusion to this Australian premiere season.
Redefining the expectations of staged magic, the “Four Horsemen” are:
Combined, the quartet have performed in thousands of shows in hundreds of cities – including sell-out residencies on Broadway and in Las Vegas – and have left spellbound audiences questioning the realms of possibility in their wake.
Sydney Opera House Director, Programming Brenna Hobson said: “Hosting an Australian premiere season at the Opera House is always a thrill, and this show is a spectacle – perfect for anyone with an appetite to be wowed this summer. Now You See Me Live takes movie magic to a whole new level of drama in this high-stakes live experience.”
Simon Painter, Creative Producer said: “Now You See Me Live pushes the boundaries of stage magic to the absolute edge, making the impossible possible in front of your very eyes. Together we've created a show with truly mind-blowing artistry at epic scale and we can't wait for Sydney audiences to experience the magic – live!”
Lionsgate's President, Global Products & Experiences, Jenefer Brown said: “Fans are mesmerized by the showmanship, spectacle, and skill of the Four Horsemen in the Now You See Me movies, and we are thrilled for audiences to experience the magic of the franchise live on stage at this world-famous venue. With the third instalment of the film franchise coming to cinemas around the globe this November, we're so thrilled to see how this magical franchise continues to inspire and delight audiences in all forms.”
Now You See Me Live is brought to the stage by Simon Painter (Co-Creator, Executive Producer), Adam Trent (Co-Creator), Tim Lawson (Executive Producer), Ash Jacks (McCready) (Creative Director, Staging Director), Kirsty White (Creative Director), and Enzo Wenye (Illusion Director). It is based on characters created by Boaz Yakin and Edward Ricourt for Lionsgate's $670 million Now You See Me franchise, which includes two hit film instalments and the upcoming third from director Ruben Fleischer, Screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, and Story by Eric Warren Singer.
