NO LOVE SONGS FOR LADY BASSES Comes to the Old Fitz in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



No Love Songs For Lady Basses, a brand new show from debutante company, Trans Theatre Collective, directed by Cassie Hamilton, is set to premiere as part of the Late Night at the Old Fitz this June.

Sheanna loves to sing, she always has. But there's just one catch - she’s a bass. All the best love songs are for sopranos, and the arias written for basses are traditionally for grumpy old men… and misogyny just isn’t her style!

Join Sheanna as she sings, laughs and cries through the audition room, society and her own expectations of womanhood. Will she get her love song? Will she be cast as a villain? Will she even be cast at all?

With book and lyrics by Sheanna Parker Russon and music by Lillian M. Hearne, join us for a thoughtful and tongue-in-cheek exploration of trans womanhood. Hearne says “Right now we're seeing many theatre spaces learning and working to be more inclusive of trans and gender-diverse actors. It's an ongoing conversation and for musical theatre, voice type needs to be part of the conversation as we work towards an industry best practice.”

Witty reflections on trans representation, tongue-in-cheek callouts of how trans women are treated, and a heartfelt search to find and accept a womanhood that is one's own lead to a show that is highly suited for queer, trans, and feminist audiences alike, uniting the three through the journey of finding womanhood outside of the male gaze. “Voice types and how they are applied to music theatre are historically very gendered. I felt excluded from the genre and wanted to write a canon of songs for women with low voices.” says Parker-Russon “Style wise we drew from a varied array of genres, we really wanted to push the perception of what a low voice can do. The songs jump between Jazz, Cabaret, Music Theatre, Rock and Beat Poetry. “

Playing for a strictly limited season from June 11th-16th 2024, this cabaret is sure to sell out. Having previewed songs at Queers of Joy, audiences are already excited for this brand new piece of avant garde theatre.

Team

Playwright & Performer: Sheanna Parker Russon (she/her)

Director & Dramaturg: Cassie Hamilton (she/her)

Composer & Musical Director: Lillian M. Hearne (she/her)

Producer: Claire Ferguson (she/her)

Associate Director: Madeleine Stewart (she/her)

Sound Designer: Aisling Bermingham (she/her)

Comments