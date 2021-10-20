Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Major Zulu Will Close The 2021 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival

pixeltracker

Over ten days, from November 12 to 21, the 2021 SIWJF welcomes the return of live music in Sydney.

Oct. 20, 2021  

Major Zulu Will Close The 2021 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival

Sydney based Zambian/British soul and jazz singer Major Zulu will close the 2021 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival on Sunday November 21 at Foundry 616.

Tickets go on sale from today. Over ten days, from November 12 to 21, the 2021 SIWJF welcomes the return of live music in Sydney and highlights the exceptional contribution that women are making to jazz.


Major Zulu will release her second single Broken, co-written by Zulu and A.Morrison, available Friday, December 3, 2021.on all major streaming platforms. Broken is about love and addiction. Zulu explores her own addictions to loving the wrong kind of men and her denial of the part she plays in the dysfunctional relationships."I love sharing my life stories through music" says Major Zulu."I have had some great love stories but have also had to deal with a lot of pain "

Broken was recorded at FreeEnergy studios in Sydney with some of Sydney's finest musicians. "To get a sound that truly represented my influences I selected jazz and soul musicians from diverse backgrounds including Londoner drummer Ian Mussington, Sri Lankan pianist Roshan Kumarag, Lebanese trumpet player Charles Casson, bassist Gervais Koffi from Abidjan West Africa and his son, child prodigy guitarist Yannick Koffi, who Zulu met busking on the streets."


Broken follows the May 2021 release of her first single Tryin' Times, released when racial tensions were high following George Floyd's injustice. "My father was a racism activist, one of the pioneers of democracy in Zambia. As a black man, he was not allowed to wear any shoes or read books. He went on to become a successful engineer." YouTubeMajorZuluTryin'Times

Born and raised in Zambia, it is London, Paris and the US, where her career took off. Major Zulu has played alongside Amy Winehouse, Norah Jones, Earth Wind and Fire and America and she featured as lead vocalist for the grammy-award winning Basement Jaxx's Everybody. She has performed at many International festivals, South By South West (USA), Glastonbury (UK), and CMJ-New York City (USA).

"My singing style is rooted in blues and gospel music." says Zulu. " I was exposed to a lot of jazz and blues music growing up. My uncle was a jazz musician and father a big Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra fan." Zulu speaks and sings in both French and English and she's appeared in French film 'Jamais Contente' by director Emelie Deleuze.


Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia Womens December Tee
Anastasia Womens December Tee
A 5,6,7,8 Dark Grey Tee
A 5,6,7,8 Dark Grey Tee
Hello Dolly! Red Logo Hat
Hello Dolly! Red Logo Hat

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE BALD SOPRANO Performs At Théâtre de la Huchette Through August 28th
  • VIDEO: Brexit Musical Comedy 'EXIT' Comes to Theatre De La Huchette
  • Orchestre de Chambre de Paris Will Perform at Theatre des Champs-Elysees in September
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?