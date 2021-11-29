MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is Coming to Sydney in 2022

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Global Creatures today announced Moulin Rouge! The Musical will commence performances at Sydney's Capitol Theatre on 28 May 2022.

Tickets for the Sydney season go on sale to the general public on Thursday 16 December, with pre-sale tickets available to waitlist members from Monday 13 December.

The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical sees Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film come to life onstage remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza that is currently wowing audiences across the globe, from Melbourne to Broadway to the West End.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of MOULIN ROUGE! while next year's Sydney season represents a true homecoming for the cultural icon, which was filmed at Fox Studios 1999-2000.

Global Creatures CEO and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Carmen Pavlovic said, "After an extraordinary year that often left us wondering if the show would go on, it's joyous to confirm that we're coming to Sydney in 2022! We have been so overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of audiences in our opening weeks in Melbourne, and we look forward to making the Capitol Theatre 'spectacular spectacular' when the production arrives there in May."

Alinta Chidzey stars as the sparkling diamond, Satine, opposite Des Flanagan as bohemian dreamer Christian. Simon Burke AO plays legendary club impresario Harold Zidler and Andrew Cook will play The Duke. Montmartre's resident artistes include Tim Omaji as Toulouse-Lautrec and Ryan Gonzalez as Santiago. The club's famed entertainers known as the 'Lady M's' will be played by Samantha Dodemaide as Nini, Olivia Vásquez as Arabia, Ruva Ngwenya as La Chocolat, and Christopher J Scalzo as Babydoll.

Following the opening of the Melbourne season, The Guardian wrote, "Moulin Rouge! is a love affair with theatre itself, sensual and passionate and ridiculously entertaining."

Time Out wrote, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is every bit the 'spectacular spectacular' fans have waited for, bursting onto the stage with the same visual splendour and captivating music that made Baz Luhrmann's film such a hit."

The Herald Sun wrote "Moulin Rouge will blow your mind."

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love. With a book by John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to the stage was a decade-long journey spanning 3 continents, encompassing 75 songs credited to 165 songwriters, administered by 31 publishers, representing over 160 years of music.

The Australian production premiered in Melbourne on 12 November following a three month delay due to COVID lockdown restrictions. Tickets to the Melbourne season went on sale in February 2021, breaking the Regent Theatre record for the single biggest day of pre-sale tickets sold.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. The Executive Producer of the Australian production is Angela Dalton, Global Creatures.

Join the waitlist for priority access to Sydney tickets at moulinrougemusical.com.

TICKETS