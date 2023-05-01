MAMMA MIA! Dances its Way Into Sydney Lyric in Three Weeks

The global musical phenomenon MAMMA MIA! The Musical will be dancing its way into Sydney in just 3 weeks! Featuring 22 of ABBA's greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Voulez Vous, S.O.S and Take a Chance On Me, the iconic songs you know and love are guaranteed to have audiences dancing in the aisles when the tour kicks off at Sydney Lyric from May 24, then onto QPAC's Lyric Theatre in Brisbane from August 6 and Melbourne's Princess Theatre from October 4.

Rehearsals for this much anticipated Australian tour are now underway with the Australian cast filling the rehearsal room with fun, laughter, amazing choreography and of course the sound of ABBA's celebrated pop songs!

"It's has been such a pleasure commencing work with this incredibly talented Australian cast. As each day passes we are thrilled with how they are bringing the story and joy to life so enthusiastically. The energy and excitement in the rehearsal room is palpable so we cannot wait to have them on stage and playing to adoring audiences who will no doubt enjoy the timeless music of ABBA but also experience a fun and heartfelt night out.", said Director Gary Young.

Starring in this exciting new Australian production as Donna Sheridan is Helpmann Award winner Elise McCann and alongside her as her daughter and bride-to-be Sophie, is emerging Australian actor Sarah Krndija. Starring as Donna's loyal friends Rosie and Tanya is Bianca Bruce and Deone Zanotto respectively. Sophie's unsuspecting fathers are played by Martin Crewes as Sam Carmichael, Drew Livingston as Harry Bright and Tim Wright as Bill Austin. Sophie's adoring fiancé Sky is played by Lewis Francis, whilst newcomers Nina Carmen and Kadesa Honeyhill star as Sophie's friends Ali and Lisa respectively with Sky's mates played by Jordan Tomljenovic as Pepper and Etuate Lutui as Eddie.

The incredible supporting cast includes (in alphabetical order) Chiara Assetta, Lily Baulderstone, Carlo Boumouglbay, Campbell Braithwaite, Emily Cascarino, Chelsea Dawson, Denise Devlin, Lauren Goetz, Matt Hamilton, Crystal Hegedis, Marie Ikonomou, Josh Mulheran, Bronson Pfeiler, Lewis Shilvock, Tom Struik, Riley Sutton, Carla Venezia and Geoffrey Winter.

This exciting new production of MAMMA MIA! The Musical is produced in Australia by Michael Coppel, Louise Withers & Linda Bewick.

This 2023 production is a re-staging of the highly successful and critically acclaimed 2017 production which featured the original work of a completely Australian creative team lead by Helpmann Award winning Director Gary Young, Choreographer Tom Hodgson, Musical Supervisor Stephen Amos, Set Designer Linda Bewick, Costume Designer Suzy Strout, Lighting Designer Gavan Swift and Sound Design by Michael Waters.

Set on a Greek island paradise and inspired by the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, writer Catherine Johnson's heart-warming tale centres around a young bride-to-be. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Seen and loved by over 65 million people around the world, this smash hit phenomenon is a joyous celebration of love, laughter and friendship, MAMMA MIA! The Musical is a fabulous night out for all ages!

A beautiful bride, a proud mother and three possible fathers. It's a trip down the aisle you'll remember forever!