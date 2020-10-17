MAGIC MIKE LIVE Will Make its Premiere in Sydney in December

Magic Mike Live will have its Australian Premiere in Sydney from Thursday 17 December at the Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park.

Channing Tatum and the entire team behind Magic Mike Live have announced that it is now Australia's turn. Magic Mike Live will have its Australian Premiere in Sydney from Thursday 17 December at the Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park. This Premiere season will be the first production around the world to return to the stage after international lockdown.

Conceived and Directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a thrilling 360-degree live dance and acrobatic spectacular based on the hit movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, Magic Mike Live is one of the most unique, immersive live-entertainment experiences in the world. The films were adored by Australian audiences and fans will be thrilled to see the show live on stage - they won't be disappointed.

Creator and Director Channing Tatum said "The morning after we opened our first production in Vegas four years ago, we all talked about the crazy idea of someday putting Magic Mike Live in a tent and travelling around Australia. The fact that it's actually happening now is mind-blowing to me. The tent and this new version of the show is more than I ever imagined it could be and I can't wait for our fans in Australia to see what we've created especially for them."

Magic Mike Live will perform in the world's largest Spiegeltent, named The Arcadia, specifically designed and built for Australian audiences. This beautiful two storey Spiegeltent with a glass lobby, custom bars, a mini food hall, an indoor/outdoor lounge area has been configured to ensure the comfort and safety of all patrons.

While the production for Australia is all-new, Magic Mike Live has been a fixture on major television shows around the world such as Ellen, The Today Show, Graham Norton, The Late Show with James Cordon, Germany's Next Top Model, Comic Relief, and Britain's Got Talent where Magic Mike Live sold over £1m of tickets in 60 minutes following its performance. Magic Mike Live went on to achieve one of the 10 largest advances in West End history at the Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square.

Magic Mike Live patrons must be at least 18 years to attend.

