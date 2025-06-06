Listen: 'Taking Chances' From TITANIQUE in Sydney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To celebrate TITANIQUE in Sydney, ARIA #1 club chart producer James Alexandr has teamed up with stage and screen icon – and star of the show - Marney McQueen to release a new track.

The pulsing house anthem, ‘Taking Chances’, is a floor-filler infused with the humour, camp glamour and energy of the Olivier and Sydney Theatre Award-winning production. Co-produced with Yogi from Random Soul, the track is available to stream below.

Hot on the heels of a show-stopping live performance at Beresford Sundays and already climbing the ARIA Club Charts, ‘Taking Chances’ is the first release from Michael Cassel Music – a new label imprint from TITANIQUE’s producer Michael Cassel, who’s now dipping a toe into the music scene after steering the show to smash-hit status.

“The first time I heard Taking Chances, I was completely hooked - it’s an absolute banger,” said producer Michael Cassel. “Launching Michael Cassel Music with Taking Chances felt right from the very first beat. James brought the heat, Marney brought the magic, and together they’ve delivered something totally electric. This track is exactly what TITANIQUE sounds like on the dancefloor—bold, joyful, and just the right amount of unhinged.”

“Singing this track was like channeling every glittering, fabulous part of TITANIQUE and bottling it in a banger. It’s truly the love child of Céline and a disco ball. I dare you to play it without throwing your arms out like you’re on the bow of the ship!” said Marney McQueen.

“I wanted to create something that brought the theatrics, the drama, and the energy of the show straight to the dancefloor,” said James Alexandr. “Marney’s vocals lit it up, and the response has been unreal. It’s theatre-meets-club in the best possible way.”

But don’t drop anchor just yet—TITANIQUE sets sail from Sydney for the last time on 22 June and won’t be docking elsewhere in Australia. That means if you miss it at The Grand Electric, you’ll miss the boat entirely. All remaining tickets are just $69* - a true steal for a night of Céline-inspired chaos and comedy.

Comments