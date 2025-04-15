LOOKING FOR ALIBRANDI Comes to Riverside Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three generations of women. The Italian-Australian experience. A tale of Sydney. A much-loved modern classic novel, a ground-breaking film, and now returning to the stage at Riverside Theatres from the 11th to 15th June, a simply great night out.

The much-loved story that defined a generation, which spoke truth to the trials of migration and systemic racism in Australia, is now taken from page to the stage, returning to Sydney after a smash-hit premiere season in 2022, in this unmissable rendering of a classic Sydney story.

It’s the last year of school, and 17-year-old Josephine Alibrandi can’t wait for her future to begin. If only she can get past the world of her Nonna, holding on to the values of the old country, and the world of her Mum, full of care and secrets. It’s time to take her place in the real world, beyond her family, beyond being an Alibrandi.

But this is the year Josie gets to know her father. This is the year she falls in love. And this is the year she uncovers the truth – and finds the Alibrandi she has been searching for.

Starring Chanella Macri (Malthouse Theatre’s Australian Realness), Jennifer Vuletic (Foxtel’s Wentworth) and Lucia Mastrantone (Belvoir’s The Cherry Orchard) as the Alibrandi women, with Ashton Malcolm (STC’s The Dictionary of Lost Words), Riley Warner (Professional Debut) & Chris Asimos (State Theatre Company of SA’s The Puzzle), Looking for Alibrandi is brought to life on stage by acclaimed director Stephen Nicolazzo (Malthouse Theatre’s Merciless Gods, Loaded) with adaptation by the talented Vidya Ryan (SBS TV’s The Feed), based on the novel by Melina Marchetta.

DIRECTOR Stephen Nicolazzo WRITER Vidya Rajan NOVEL BY Melina Marchetta SET & COSTUME DESIGN Kate Davis LIGHTING DESIGN Katie Sfetkidis SOUND DESIGN Daniel Nixon MUSICIANS Rosa Voto and Renato Vacirca CHOREOGRAPHY Rosa Voto DIALECT COACH Paulo Bongiovanni CULTURAL & LANGUAGE CONSULTANT Lucia Mastrantone STARRING Chanella Macri, Lucia Mastrantone, Jennifer Vuletic, Ashton Malcom, Riley Warner & Chris Asimos.

Comments