LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE Makes its Sydney Premiere

The Hoover family has seen better days. Richard, the father, is a less-than-inspiring motivational speaker; Grandpa's been kicked out of his retirement home for bad behaviour; Uncle Frank has recently tried to kill himself after his boyfriend dumped him; moody teen, Dwayne, has taken a vow of silence; and much-put-upon mother Sheryl grits her teeth and holds it all together.

But energetic and optimistic Olive, the youngest Hoover, believes the world is full of possibilities, and enters a children's beauty pageant.

Seeing a chance to change their luck, this dysfunctional and fractious family packs their beat-up Combi, and embarks on a cross-country journey from New Mexico to California, chasing the coveted title of 'Little Miss Sunshine'.

Adapted from the Academy Award-winning film by the Tony Award-winning team of James Lapine (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George) and William Finn (Falsettos, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), this delightful musical comedy about pursuing your dreams is filled with warmth and humour and guaranteed to charm.

New Theatre is rounding off the year with this Sydney premiere production, under the direction of Deborah Jones, returning to follow up her huge success with Nell Gwynne last year.



"Back in 2006, the film had such an impact on me," says Deb. "Dysfunctional family with a capital D. It covered all the basics - being gay, addiction, being broke, being heartbroken and to top it off being dead. I could relate!"



She's gathered together a great team, including set designer David Marshall-Martin, lighting designer Michael Schell, sound designer Dana Spence, costume designer Bobbi Rickards, choreographer Victoria Ferris, musical director Laura Heuston, assistant musical director Thomas McCorquodale, assistant director Garth Saville, and dialect/vocal coach Linda Nicholls-Gibley.



The cast includes a talented clutch of 'triple-threats' all making their New Theatre debuts: from young Kiera Dzeparoski as 'Olive', and Aneke Golowenko, Ellacoco Hammer McIver and Grace Ryan as 'the Mean Girls', to Christopher O'Shea as 'Dwayne' and Sarah Funari as 'Miss California'. Also treading the New Theatre stage for the first time are experienced music theatre performers Gavin Leahy, Martin Grelis and Fiona Pearson, and we're very happy to welcome back Julian Ramundi and John Grinston.



With rehearsals having been underway for a couple of months "Lapine and Finn are certainly keeping me on my toes," says Deb. "It's challenging, but I count myself fortunate that I'm surrounded by a talented bunch of Sydney's best, who are all committed to creating a wonderful show and at the same time are great fun to work with."



CREATIVE TEAM

Cast Kiera Dzeparoski, Sarah Furnari, Aneke Golowenko, Martin Grelis,

John Grinson, Ellacoco Hammer McIver, Gavin Leahy, Christopher O'Shea, Fiona Pearson, Julian Ramundi, Grace Ryan, Adam van den Bok

Director Deborah Jones

Musical Director Laura Heuston

Set Designer David Marshall-Martin

Lighting Designer Michael Schell

Costume Designer Bobbi Rickards

Sound Designer Dana Spence

Choreographer Victoria Ferris

Voice & Dialect Coach Linda Nicholls-Gidley

Assistant Director Garth Saville

Assistant Musical Director Thomas McCorquodale

Production Manager John Short

Stage Manager Jo Jewitt

ASM Sarah Walsh

Child Chaperones Phoebe Atkinson, Bella Ridgeway, Karen da Silva



SEASON

12 November - 14 December



PERFORMANCE TIMES

Previews 12 & 13 November 7:30pm

Opening Night Thu 14 November 7:30pm

Thur - Sat 7:30pm

Sun 5pm

Final performance Sat 14 November 2pm only



TICKET PRICES

Full $35

Concessions, Groups (6+) $30

Previews, Thrifty Thursdays $20



EVENT URL

https://newtheatre.org.au/little-miss-sunshine/



BOOKINGS

https://newtheatre.org.au/tickets/





