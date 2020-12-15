Kasey Chambers and Second SONGS OF DON Show Announced For Sydney Festival

Sydney Festival has today announced two festival performances that will form part of The Crescent Summer Series - a COVID-Safe program of live music and entertainment for all ages at the World Heritage-listed Parramatta Park.

With a two-decade career and 12 award winning albums under her belt, Kasey Chambers has established herself as an icon of Australian country music. For this special, one-off event, Chambers and her band will bring their genre-defying style and more than 20 years of hits, with support from fast-rising Melbourne country four-piece Darlinghurst.

Bursting into the broader Australian musical consciousness in 2002 with Not Pretty Enough from her second solo record, Chambers has stayed at the top of the ARIA and Country charts ever since becoming the youngest female ever to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, more than earning her beloved status as an audience favourite and the queen of Australian country music.

Complementing Chambers will be a second performance of the sold-out Songs of Don - a musical tribute to one of Australia's greatest songwriters, Cold Chisel's Don Walker . Walker, the author of two critically acclaimed books, has spent some forty years defining the Australian experience through music, whether with Cold Chisel, Tex, Don and Charlie or in his solo work.

Joining forces to perform some of his most iconic music, Katie Noonan, Christine Anu, Suze DeMarchi and Emily Wurramara will draw inspiration from a songbook that includes Khe Sanh, Saturday Night, Cheap Wine and Standing on the Outside. Taking place under the stars at Parramatta, this star-studded tribute to an icon of Australian music will be performed alongside an incredible band, featuring Jess Green on guitars and Zoe Hauptmann on bass.

Now in its fifth year, The Crescent Summer Series is a major highlight on the NSW major events calendar . As Western Sydney's premier outdoor events venue, the Crescent amphitheatre in World Heritage-listed Parramatta Park is the perfect place to see and hear the stars, offering spectacular views of the river and city skyline.

Kasey Chambers with DarlinghurstSat 16 Jan at 8pmThe Crescent, Parramatta Park$22 - $35 +bf

Songs of DonSun 17 Jan at 8pmThe Crescent, Parramatta Park$22 - $35 +bf

Tickets for The Cresent Summer Series are on sale from 9am Tuesday 15 December.

All other Sydney Festival events are on sale now.