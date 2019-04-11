Kaldor Public Art Projects And Carriageworks Announce Artistic And Scientific Collaborators For Project 34 By Asad Raza

Kaldor Public Art Projects and Carriageworks today announced the names of the artistic and scientific collaborators who will take part in Kaldor Public Art Project 34, Absorption, by Asad Raza.

Kaldor Public Art Projects is pleased to announce a collaboration with the University of Sydney Institute of Agriculture. The scientific elements of Absorption are led by Professor Alex McBratney with his colleague Associate Professor Stephen Cattle.

Raza's Absorption will be presented free to the public from 3 until 19 May 2019 in the Clothing Store building on the Carriageworks site in Eveleigh, Sydney.

Much of Raza's work has a strong collaborative dimension. During his visits to Australia over the past year, Raza has invited artists to develop initiatives that move the project beyond an individual artist's vision to a project that evolves and changes throughout its duration. Focussing on dialogue and collaboration, these artist interventions take the form of installations, performances, and experiments.

Daniel Boyd will create an installation affecting a porous light within the Clothing Store, while Khaled Sabsabi and Dean Cross will create works that directly intermingle with the project's organic elements. Agatha Gothe-Snape will create wearable pieces for the cultivators who will care for the project throughout its duration.

Brian Fuata will create a piece to be performed daily in the exhibition space, an ongoing performance the artist conceives of as a 'haunting'.

Raza will work with Jana Hawkins-Andersen on a series of destructible clay works containing organic material and with Megan Alice Clune on a sound work that periodically responds to the installation.

In lieu of a traditional public program, Absorption will feature a series of interventions-choreographic, musical, and pedagogical. These will include a new choreographic collaboration between Ivey Wawn, Ivan Cheng, Daniel Jenatsch, Eugene Choi, and Taree Sainsbury; a pop concert by Chun Yin Rainbow Chan; an event hosted by Kandos School of Cultural Adaptation; and a reading hosted by feminist reading group Composting.

Collaborators include: Daniel Boyd, Stephen Cattle, Chun Yin Rainbow Chan, Megan Alice Clune, Dean Cross, Brian Fuata, Agatha Gothe-Snape, Jana Hawkins-Andersen, Alex McBratney, Khaled Sabsabi, and Ivey Wawn.





