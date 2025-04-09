Jane Hutcheon Stars In DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONS At Riverside Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riverside Theatres & Christine Dunstan Productions will present Difficult Conversations, hosted by acclaimed journalist Jane Hutcheon and featuring sharp-witted guests Jonathan Biggins and Hannah Diviney. Join them at Riverside Theatre on Saturday 24th May, for an experience of bold perspectives, candid dialogue and a few uncomfortable truths.

A difficult conversation is one you'd rather avoid – something that unsettles, challenges, or even scares you. But facing it head-on can be transformative. Under Jane's expert guidance, Jonathan and Hannah tackle thorny topics with wit, honesty, and lived experience, turning awkward moments into game-changing discussions.

After interval, the audience takes centre stage. Anonymous questions – no matter how tricky – will be answered with zero judgement and total honesty. With electronic submissions ensuring anonymity, no topic is off-limits.

Jane Hutcheon is a journalist, author, and performer with over three decades of experience. A former ABC correspondent in China, the Middle East and Europe, she hosted Lateline, Foreign Correspondent and One Plus One, conducting over 500 in-depth interviews. Her theatre work includes Lost in Shanghai (2024), inspired by her mother's childhood, and a 2019 tour with Sir David Suchet.

Hannah Diviney is a writer, disability and women's rights advocate, and actor. She made headlines in 2022 when Beyoncé and Lizzo changed song lyrics in response to her activism. She has been a finalist for Women of the Future and Young Australian of the Year awards and delivered a landmark 2024 National Press Club address on political reform. As an actor, she has starred in SBS's Latecomers and Netflix's Audrey and recently wrapped filming The Twelve with Sam Neill.

Jonathan Biggins OAM is Australia's master of political satire. A creator of The Wharf Revue, he has also won acclaim for The Gospel According to Paul, his portrayal of Paul Keating. His acting credits span STC, MTC, and Opera Australia, and he has directed for STC, Monkey Baa, and Avenue Q. He is also the author of four books, three plays, and two musicals.

Jane Hutcheon's Difficult Conversations

When: Saturday 24 May, 2025

Times: 2:30pm & 7:00pm

Where: Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres Parramatta – Corner Church & Market St, Parramatta NSW 2150

Tickets: Riverside Members from $50 | Non-Members from $55

Bookings: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/whats-on/the-trojan-war/

Performance Warnings:

Age recommendation 15+. School Years 10-12. Contains coarse language & adult content.

Comments