JUST LIVE ON STAGE! Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month

Riverside Theatres will present Red Line Productions' world premiere of Just Live On Stage! from Tuesday 21 to Monday 27 December 2021. The production is adapted by Robin Goldsworthy from the JUST book series written by Andy Griffiths and illustrated by Terry Denton, and directed by award-winning actor and mother of two, Blazey Best (Belvoir's My Brilliant Career).

Every year Andy's school holds a short story competition and every year Andy writes an awesome, amazing, captivating and terrifying story. However, every year Andy is robbed of winning, thwarted by some dumb story about kittens and sunshine. That is because Mr Rowe is against him and the competition is rigged. Mr Rowe wouldn't know a good story if it jumped off the page and bit him on the bum. And technically, Andy's been banned from entering the competition after last year's...incident. But surely that can all be forgotten with a marvellous victory?!

With the help of his best friend Danny, the love of his life Lisa, his somewhat trusty dog Sooty and a lifetime of crazy, shocking, doomed, stupid and just plain disgusting experiences, Andy sets out on a night that will ensure a flawless victory.

Just tricking, annoying, stupid, crazy, disgusting, shocking, doomed Live On Stage takes on the wonderful world of the JUST books by Andy Griffiths; vividly and hilariously bringing them to life on the stage with everything from invisibility pills and Mudmen, to vomiting dogs and death defying balloon rides.

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID Safe practices, ticket information, and refund policies.

Bookings via riversideparramatta.com.au, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9:30am - 1pm and one hour prior to performance.