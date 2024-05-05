International Hit Clown Comedy ARTISTE Set To Paint The Town In Sydney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Direct from a smash UK tour and critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, Brisbane-based family theatre makers Brymore Productions make their Sydney debut with their high-energy, paint-splattered, clown comedy ARTISTE.

A bumbling artist, a ruined masterpiece, and less than fifty minutes to create a new one. Things are about to get messy! Hailed by BroadwayWorld UK as a Pick Of the Programme for Circus and Clowning at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, this family friendly, solo performance has gone on to leave a hysterical trail of paint across Australia and the UK prior to arriving at the Factory Theatre as part of the 2024 Sydney Comedy Festival lineup.

"ARTISTE is a timely and unapologetically joyous delve into the artistic process" says co-creator and star Hollie Bryan "It's a reminder to pursue your passions, and persevere, while enjoying all the silliness life has to offer, and it might even inspire your own little artists.."

Non-language based, yet highly interactive, audiences can expect to be swept up in The Artist's colourful whirlwind as together they try and create a new and unique masterpiece, worthy of hanging on the walls of the world's greatest galleries, or at the very least Mum's fridge.

"Nothing is safe." says co-creator Sean Bryan "Anything could become a piece of art throughout the show, anyone in the audience could be the Artist's next muse. Every performance is different, and that unpredictability is wonderful to experience."

Brymore Productions are thrilled to have ARTISTE, an ideal show to introduce young audience members to the theatre, feature as part of Sydney Comedy Festival's very first Kids & Family Day on May 11 at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville.

"There's something for all ages" says Hollie "even our one and a half year old finds it hilarious, and he's the toughest critic of all."

It's Mr Bean meets the Mona Lisa when ARTISTE arrives at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville as part of the 2024 Sydney Comedy Festival. Don't miss your chance to experience this international hit. One performance only, 1:30pm, Saturday May 11, 2024. Tickets on sale now at the button below.

Comments