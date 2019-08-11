High Standards Charity Concert Comes To Sydney

Good Egg Creative today announced an exciting new charity concert for Sydney, HIGH STANDARDS, which will be held at the City Recital Hall on Monday 28 October, and raise much needed funds for the Actors Benevolent Fund NSW.

HIGH STANDARDS celebrates the greatest songbook of the 20th century, featuring magnificent tunes from such writers as Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Harold Arlen made famous the world over by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, Nina Simone and many more.

Some of Australia's favourite artists including David Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Alinta Chidzey, Rodger Corser, Michael Falzon, Iota, Emma Pask and Swing On This will reimagine beautiful standards like Someone to Watch Over Me, Summertime, Over the Rainbow, I've Got You Under My Skin, Night and Day and My Funny Valentine.

Since 1944 the Actors Benevolent Fund has provided a safety net for entertainment professionals, both past and present and of all ages, giving critical financial help at their time of greatest need. ABF is a registered charity administered by a Management Committee of volunteers primarily from the entertainment industry. Through compassionate and confidential support, the ABF helps entertainment professionals throughout NSW maintain their health, dignity and ability to work.

Join us for a very special event as recording artists join television and film actors and theatre stars for one night only of HIGH STANDARDS.

Bookings: www.cityrecitalhall.com/whats-on/events/high-standards/ or 8256 2222





