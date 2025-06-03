HIR By Taylor Mac Comes to the New Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hir by Taylor Mac is coming to the New Theatre beginning next month. Performances will run 8 July - 2 August 2025.

Dishonourably discharged from the army, Afghanistan vet Isaac has returned to find his family and Californian childhood home in disarray. His abusive and controlling father, Arnold, has suffered a stroke and is now helplessly dependent on his wife, Paige, who is finally getting her revenge after a lifetime of oppression, waging war on the patriarchy by refusing to clean.

Meanwhile, his younger sibling Max is exploring ‘hir’ identity, desperately searching for a way to fit in and buoyed by an almost-too-supportive mother. When PTSD and waning male privilege collide with clown makeup and plans for radical communes, ‘home’ explodes.

This satirical take-down of the USA, war, money, family and gender, asks compelling questions about identity, belonging, trauma and redemption.

Director Patrick Howard, who previously helmed productions of Once in Royal David's City and Control, will return. His team includes Set Designer Victor Kalka (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Lighting Designer Holly Nesbitt (Dangerous Liaisons), Costume Designer Xan Hardman, and Assistant Director Via Xegas, with SM Matilda Holton and ASM Bianca Dreis, and a cast of four: Rowan Greaves as 'Arnold', Lola Kate Carlton (making their New Theatre debut) as 'Max', Jodine Muir as 'Paige' and Luke Visentin as 'Isaac'.

Says Patrick: "I have been in absolute admiration of Taylor Mac for years now, 'Hir' being my first introduction to Mac's work. I was gobsmacked by how funny, cutting, clever and shocking the work is. It defies being categorised: it's a kitchen sink comedy, a domestic drama, a tragedy, a polemic, a drag piece, naturalist, absurdist...and much more.

"When the work premiered in 2014, neopronouns barely even registered in the mainstream. A lot of people were only just starting to learn about the nonbinary experience. I think it's incredibly bold to have made a play at that time that uses a neopronoun as its title, and truly incredible for a genderqueer playwright to craft a work where the trans experience is both at the centre of the work, and also a trojan horse for an attack on American imperialism, late-stage capitalism and patriarchal power.

"I think this play is more important than ever in these bizarre Trump 2.0 times we find ourselves in. Much of middle America has been so sure of itself and been happy to go along with the status quo for a long time, but the cracks are starting to appear. We're in a very different situation here in Australia, but the threat of the worst parts of America infecting our culture and politics is higher than ever.

"'Hir' is a play that explores escaping domesticity and oppressive systems of control in hilarious and upsetting ways. I hope audiences who see our production really enjoy the bold and outrageous comedy in the play, but are left thinking about and questioning how the invisible structures of control in their everyday lives are silently manipulating them."

