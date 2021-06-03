HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed in Sydney By the The Mitchell Old Company This August

The Mitchell Old Company presents, HEATHERS: The Musical, a high-energy immersive theatre experience. Based on the cult classic film of the same name, this heartfelt, hilarious and provocatively dark comedy will come to Sydney for a strictly limited season in August 2021. Featuring new songs straight from the West End production - come and join the 1989 class of Westerberg High School, for an explosive night of theatre!

Performances will run 5 - 14 August 2021 at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre.

Synopsis

Brought to you by the award-winning writing team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives"), Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She's the Man). HEATHERS: The Musical, is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather's aerobicized ass... but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

Production Team

Producer / Director Mitchell Old

Music Director Harrison Alexander

Choreographer Rheanna Hindmarch

Assistant Choreographer Gelina Enriquez

Creative Consultant Jason Langley

Chief Tech Supervisor / Lighting Design Chris Manton

Sound Design Zachary Saric

Artistic Design Mitchell Old

Repetiteur David Catterall

Production Assistant Yannis Low

Stage Manager Hannah Ribbons

Assistant Stage Manager Cassandra Stokan

This production of HEATHERS: The Musical is recommended for audiences over the age of 15. HEATHERS: The Musical contains: Strong Language, Gun Violence, Violent Death/Murder, Child Abuse, Rape, Suicide, Alcohol & Drug Use, Mild Domestic Violence, Bulimia, Homophobia, Fat Shaming, Sex and Sexual Themes. This production will also contain strobe lighting, theatrical haze, theatrical cigarettes, simulated gunfire and loud noises.

Learn more and book tickets at https://www.mitchellold.com.au/heathers.