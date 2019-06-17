Griffin Theatre Company Presents CITY OF GOLD

In a powerful and confronting theatre event, Griffin Theatre Company and Queensland Theatre present the world premiere of Meyne Wyatt's City of Gold, directed by award-winning actor and dramaturg Isaac Drandic. Partly inspired by Wyatt's own experiences, this is a wryly funny, at times brutal play about the modern Indigenous experience in Australia today.



Wyatt stars as Breythe, a young actor who left Kalgoorlie dreaming of a dazzling career. Now he's found himself starring in a controversial Australia Day ad that pays big, but draws the ire of his mob. Racism is subtle but persistent in an industry where directors request he darken up for 'authenticity' and typecast him as 'tracker,' 'drinker' or 'thief.' Returning home, Breythe is just as alienated from country and lore. His cultural capital distances him from furious brother Mateo and activist sister Carina, all of them struggling with regret and responsibility after their father's death.



Meyne Wyatt burst onto the acting scene in 2011's Silent Disco at Griffin, going on to grace our screens (The Sapphires, Redfern Now, Mystery Road) and star on the Broadway stage (Peter Pan). Now he returns to the Stables as a playwright who is as courageous as he is merciless. It may be unclear where character ends and creator begins.



Wyatt says "My dad passed away in 2015, and 18 months later I found myself really disillusioned with the world, the acting industry and myself. The roles I was auditioning for and getting reflected the fact I had lost my passion. At the same time in my hometown of Kalgoorlie, a 14-year-old Aboriginal boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver, who ended up serving just 15 months. And down south, the Adam Goodes story was playing out on and off the footy field. This series of events prompted me to sit down and write City of Gold."



With a stellar supporting cast including Jeremy Ambrum (Mabo, Cleverman, Secret Daughter) and Shari Sebbens (Redfern Now, Black Comedy, Top End Wedding, Thor: Ragnarok, The Sapphires), City of Gold is a howl of rage at the injustice, inequality and wilful amnesia of this country's 21st century. It's an urgent play for our moment from a vital new voice. As Childish Gambino sings across the Pacific 'This is America,' Meyne Wyatt calls back loudly 'This is Australia.'



Preview 26 - 30 July

Opening Nights 31 July & 1 August

Season 2 August - 31 August



Performance Times

Monday - Friday 7pm

Saturday 2pm & 7pm

Wednesday 28 August 2pm & 7pm



Meet The Artists

Tuesday 6 August



Captioned Performance

Tuesday 27 August



VENUE

SBW Stables Theatre

10 Nimrod Street, Kings Cross, NSW



TICKETS

Bookings 02 9361 3817 or griffintheatre.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You