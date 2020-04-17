Griffin Lock-in Presents Five Brand New Theatrical Experiments Via Livestream

Welcome to Griffin Lock-In. Commencing Tuesday 21 April, Griffin is giving you all-out access to five brand new theatrical experiments via livestream, for free!

Here's how it works. The company has commissioned five of our favourite artists to create made-for-livestream works (with just a week's notice, mind you!). Once the Lock-In kicks off, every night for five nights, you'll be privy to a work via livestream on Griffin's Youtube channel. The works will be preserved for 24 hours to view online before they disappear into the ether.

The works might last one hour, they might last five. They might be deeply interactive or observationally awe-inspiring. You won't know what you'll get till you tune in. One thing is for sure, though-they'll provoke you to think about the possibilities of new Australian theatre differently.

Some Griffin Lock-In performances contain references to violence, strong language, and adult themes. All performances are recommended for ages 15+. Harriet Gillies's performance on Thursday 23 April is recommended for ages 18+. Content warnings for individual performances will be provided on the day of broadcast.

Joining the Lock-In lineup from 7pm each night is: comedian, singer, and internet maven Jordan Raskopolous; Sydney performance collective Black Birds; award-winning performance artist Harriet Gillies; discotheque DJs-slash-talk show hosts The Dollar Bin Darlings; and Melbourne-based multidisciplinary artist Roshelle Fong. The performances will be experimental, interactive, and just a teensy bit dangerous.

Griffin's Artistic Director and Curator of Griffin Lock-In Declan Greene commented:

"We asked five extraordinary artists a huge question: How do you create the feeling of live theatre when it's all happening online? I think this question holds huge implications for the future of our art form-not just now, but in the long-term as well. I'm so excited to see what these artists propose."

VENUE: Griffin's YouTube Channel or Griffin Theatre Company Website





