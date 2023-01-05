GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements Monthly Sunday Soirée Cabaret Announced For 2023

GlamourPussy shares the secrets of getting older that no-one tells you about. Dressed for success, GlamourPussy's mission is to spread the good word as she sings of the joys of post-menopause: when a girl finally gets her body, her mind and her life back after the lost years in hormone hell.

"GlamourPussy came about because I found myself at a 'certain age' - post-menopause and feeling fabulous- but all the messages were "you're done, love," yet I felt far from it. Actually, I felt better than I had for as long as I could remember," said creator Naomi Eyers.

"Then something glorious started to happen. The less "visible" I was to the outside world, the more 'visible' I became to myself, and others like me. This spark came from within, and not from being reflected and affirmed externally. It was like I stepped through the mirror to the real world: The world of GlamourPussy."

GlamourPussy is the queen of post-menopausal zest, a blue-rinse princess and she's on her final run, her last hoorah and she's embracing it. She is an invitation to embrace your radiance too, no matter what age you are.

Supported by her spritely duo, The Hip Replacements, she flirts, she sings, she is joyous and calls others to join her. She doesn't need anyone to tell her she is sassy and fabulous, she knows it - and she knows you are too!

Embracing her 'autumn flush' and well past her use-by date, GlamourPussy shares that the best is yet to come, old is the new black and estrogen is so overrated!

Suggested audience dress code - Mutton dressed as glam.

Directed by Shaun Murphy (Combo Fiasco)

Duration: 90 minutes (with interval )

Date & Time: 29th January, 2023 at 3pm

Venue: Alex Theatre, 135 Fitzroy Street, St KildaTickets: $39 Full, $35 Concession, $35 Groups (6+)