GIMME! GIMME! GIMME! A MAMMA MIA THEMED DINING EXPERIENCE Announces Extended Dates into January

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A Mamma Mia Themed Dining Experience Has Landed In Sydney Grab your dancing queens and honey honeys... A Mamma Mia-inspired dining experience is taking place at Potts Point Hotel, Sydney from now until January 2023. The experience will run on select dates only but has proved so popular that additional dates have been added! Voyage to the island of Skopelos where an evening of dancing, dining and jiving awaits. Whilst being served a mouth-watering dinner in Niko's Tavern, you will be serenaded by performers and immersed in a love story so real, you will be begging for a man after midnight!

The theatrical dining experience costs $99 per person and includes a theatrical performance, a two-course dinner, a drink and a disco that will have you sending out an S.O.S for some more appropriate dancing shoes. The menu is Mediterranean inspired and can be seen below:



MENU: Entrée Smoked eggplant hummus, grilled haloumi, olives & pita bread

Mains Lamb skewers, tzatziki, Greek salad, rosemary and lemon potatoes & lemon rice OR Vegetable Skewers (V) Book now to secure a ticket to a Skopelos worthy dining experience!