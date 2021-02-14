Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Free Outdoor Dance Classes Come to Sydney Opera House This March

Dancers, choreographers, performing artists and educators will lead classes in the open air, teaching a mixture of contemporary, jazz, street and Latin dance.

Feb. 14, 2021  
The Sydney Opera House today announced Every Body Dance Now, a free series of outdoor dance classes presented on the spectacular Opera House Forecourt. Enabled by a NSW Government initiative, Culture Up Late, to increase access to Sydney's cultural offering in the city, several free classes will be held this March, allowing attendees to share in the joy of dance against one of the world's most iconic backdrops.

Sydney Opera House Director of Programming Fiona Winning said: "We're thrilled to be able to reinvigorate our precinct during summer with a free, accessible and participatory program of outdoor dance classes, thanks to the NSW Government. Every Body Dance Now will provide a fantastic opportunity for Sydneysiders to get out of the lounge room and share the joy of dancing together in a group again, outside in the open air with one of the world's most iconic harbours as a dance partner."

NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said: "I am delighted that the NSW Government's Culture Up Late initiative is supporting the Opera House's free program of outdoor dance classes. The arts industry plays an important role in our community's health and wellbeing through creative participation, so this is a great way for the community to connect in a COVID-safe way in one of our city's most special meeting places".

This March, world-class dancers, choreographers, performing artists and educators will lead classes in the open air, teaching a mixture of contemporary, jazz, street and Latin dance. Two sessions every Tuesday from 9 March: an afternoon class at 3:30pm and a second, dusk session at 6pm, will provide an opportunity for everything from a gentle, more accessible flow, to a funky, up-tempo, (slightly) sweaty dance-jam. Welcoming participants of all levels, ages and abilities, the free experience is a fun and inclusive way for everybody to step out of the daily grind and onto the world's most spectacular outdoor stage. Artistic prowess not required.

For more information, visit the Every Body Dance Now page here.


