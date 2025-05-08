Five Senior First Nations Art and Culture Workers Selected For New Advanced Leadership Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Gallery of Australia has launched the Wayanha: First Nations Advanced Leadership Program, a new initiative supporting the ongoing development of leading First Nations arts professionals from across the country.

The new annual program, supported by Major Patrons Heather and Malcolm Crompton, builds on the work of the Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program which since 2010, has built capacity within the arts sector through leadership, professional development and mentorship opportunities for First Nations arts and culture professionals.

Wayanha is specifically designed for alumni of Dhiraamalang who hold 10 or more years of leadership experience and are passionate about creating transformative change in their Communities and industries.

The participants of the inaugural Wayanha: First Nations Advanced Leadership Program are:

Troy Casey

Kamilaroi people

Based in Magandjin/Meeanjin/Brisbane, Queensland

Amanda Hayman

Kalkadoon/Wakka Wakka peoples

Based in Magandjin/Meeanjin/Brisbane, Queensland

Paul Girrawah House

Ngambri (Walgalu), Wallaballooa (Ngunnawal), Pajong (Gundungurra) and Wiradjuri (Erambie) peoples

Based in Kamberri/Canberra, Australian Capital Territory

Carly Lane

Murri people

Based in Boorloo/Perth, Western Australia

Shay Vigona-Goudge

Tiwi Islands and Warumunga peoples

Based in Garramilla/Darwin, Northern Territory.

The National Gallery is committed to elevating First Nations voices in the arts and over the decades has supported emerging and established leaders within the industry through cultural and professional development opportunities in Kamberri/Canberra and beyond.

Working closely with First Nations Arts Partner Wesfarmers Arts and other key philanthropists, the Gallery continues to find new ways to further leadership opportunities for First Nations arts workers. With a focus on individual leadership development and enhancing networks, institution-led initiatives such as Wayanha and Dhiraamalang are essential to growth across the sector.

Wayanha will be led by the National Gallery’s First Nations Leadership team and includes local, national and international engagement opportunities through industry and institution driven initiatives, as well as peer-to-peer learning.

The program commenced in April with participants completing the Australian Institute of Company Directors course in Kamberri/Canberra on Ngunnawal/Ngambri Country, building their skills and knowledge in corporate leadership, governance and ethics.

In July, participants will travel to the United Kingdom and key locations across Europe, thanks to the generous support of Wesfarmers Arts. This visit will offer participants an opportunity to grow their networks and extend their leadership potential. It also coincides with the opening of the Emily Kam Kngwarray exhibition at Tate Modern, the first major solo exhibition dedicated to the artist’s work to be held in Europe.

The program concludes in December with a five-day workshop at the National Gallery bringing together First Nations leaders from the arts, culture, academic and social justice sectors with a focus on transforming leadership practices. The workshop coincides with the opening of the 5th National Indigenous Art Triennial: After the Rain giving participants an opportunity to engage with featured artists, Communities and First Nations leadership.

Tina Baum (Gulumirrgin (Larrakia)/Wardaman/Karajarri peoples), Senior Curator, First Nations Art, National Gallery: ‘The launch of the Wayanha: First Nations Advanced Leadership Program offers further opportunity for the National Gallery to nurture the expertise of senior First Nations arts professionals – and ensure their leadership is embedded at every level of the sector from now and into the future. From Kamberri/Canberra to Europe, the first iteration of the program will see five participants travel for exclusive industry opportunities aimed to elevate their skills and experience and support their work, which is already making transformative change within the industry.’

Heather and Malcolm Crompton: ‘We are delighted the Wayanha program is under way. We are excited for each of the participants, their futures and the impact they will have on the arts in Australia, especially creations by First Nations Australians. All the participants are inspiring. We hope the program helps them meet their aspirations.’

