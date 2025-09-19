Final Performances Added to Sydney Season of THE LOVERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, extra and final performances have been added today to the Sydney season of the breakout Australian pop musical The Lovers with performances now on sale until 23 November. Produced by the creative powerhouse of Shake & Stir, The Lovers opens at Sydney's Theatre Royal on 31st October for three weeks only. Sydney, get set to fall in love!

Romantic, rebellious and irresistibly fun, this tangled tale of love is written and composed by the acclaimed Laura Murphy. The Lovers catapults Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream into the 21st century with a pulsating pop soundtrack, a powerhouse live band and a bold new twist on the timeless comedy – bursting with energy and heart.

Audiences and critics alike have fallen head over heels for this home-grown pop sensation. Currently playing at Brisbane Festival, this modern love story has been receiving rapturous audience response with nightly standing ovations and rave reviews. The Courier Mail called it "Truly magical, a show that looks and feels like a big-budget Broadway import, yet pulses with fresh Australian energy” and further emphasised "Mark my words: this is Australia's next big musical."

The Lovers' star-studded cast includes Natalie Abbott (Muriel's Wedding The Musical, Zombie! The Musical) as Helena, Jason Arrow (Hamilton, Guys and Dolls) as Demetrius, Jayme-Lee Hanekom (Tina The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon) as Puck, Loren Hunter (SIX The Musical, American Psycho) as Hermia, Stellar Perry (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show) as Oberon, and Mat Verevis (Tina The Tina Turner Musical, Beautiful) as Lysander. Rounding out the cast are Indigo Hunt (Hamilton), Jenni Little (Titanique, Tina The Tina Turner Musical) and Nic Van Lits (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show).

Supporting them is a team of some of the country's most revered creatives including Director Nick Skubij (Frankenstein), Choreographer Yvette Lee (Follies), Music Director Heidi Maguire (SIX The Musical), Designer Isabel Hudson (Dear Evan Hansen), Lighting Designer Trent Suidgeest (Frankenstein) and TONY Award nominee David Bergman (The Picture of Dorian Gray) as Video and Sound Designer.

Get set for a totally modern love story — where nothing goes as planned, but everything happens for a reason.