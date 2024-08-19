Ensemble Theatre in Sydney Reveals 2025 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Theatre will soon present another season in 2025. Learn more about the lineup for the upcoming season here!

Ensemble Artistic Director, Mark Kilmurry said, “In 2025, we’re thrilled to present ten exceptional plays. We have three world premieres from Ensemble heavyweights: David Williamson couldn’t resist picking up his pen once again to give us Aria, Melanie Tait brings us How to Plot a Hit in Two Days, and comedy duo Genevieve Hegney and Catherine Moore return again with the true story of the world’s oldest commercial female pilot Deborah Lawrie in Fly Girl. I hope you’ll join us for an unforgettable season of theatre in 2025.”

ARIA: 24 JANUARY – 15 MARCH

A world premiere of David Williamson’s newest work, Aria takes places at Monique’s annual family gathering, celebrating her three beloved sons' birthdays. While Monique’s adoration for her boys knows no bounds, disdain for their wives is palpable. Festivities crescendo and Monique takes the spotlight with a performance of a renowned opera aria, a poignant reminder of the dreams she sacrificed to raise her brood. This play is a darkly comedic exploration of the intricate dynamics and rivalry inherent within every family.

By David Williamson

Directed by Janine Watson

Cast of seven includes Tamara Lee Bailey, Rowan Davie, Danielle King, Tracy Mann, Sam O’Sullivan and Jack Starkey-Gill

THE GLASS MENAGERIE: 21 MARCH – 26 APRIL

Inspired by Tennessee Williams’ life, this timeless portrait of a shattered family is one of the most iconic dramas of the 20th century. Amanda Wingfield can’t help but dream of the past, but her present is anything but dazzling. Living in squalor with her two adult children, the bills are piling up and pressure to secure the Wingfield family’s future is swelling. Shaun Rennie returns to direct his second Tennessee Williams show after the success of Suddenly Last Summer.

By Tennessee Williams

Directed by Shaun Rennie

Cast of four includes Blazey Best and Laurence Boxhall

THE LOVER & THE DUMB WAITER: 2 MAY – 7 JUNE

Experience twice the comedy, twice the menace in two darkly funny one-act plays by Harold Pinter. The Lover is a psychological drama which tells the story of Richard and Sarah, whose marriage is on its last legs. Perhaps a lover could reignite their corroding relationship… or is escape from their stifling existence just a fantasy? In The Dumb Waiter, Ben and Gus have a job to do. As they await instructions, their silence is disturbed by the rattle of a dumb waiter delivering peculiar food orders.

By Harold Pinter

Directed by Mark Kilmurry

Cast of three includes Nicole da Silva and Gareth Davies

THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE: 13 JUNE – 12 JULY

An Australian premiere, where Marie Curie turns to fellow scientist and trusted confidant Hertha Ayrton for literal and emotional sanctuary. Together they weather the storm of heartbreak, public scrutiny, and self-doubt. Written with heart and humour, Lauren Gunderson — America's most-produced living playwright — perfectly captures the resilience and determination that define true pioneers and the enduring power of female friendship.

By Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Anthea Williams

Cast of two includes Rebecca Massey

PRIMARY TRUST: 19 JUNE – 12 JULY

Pulitzer Prize-winning play Primary Trust, an uplifting offbeat comedy about finding the courage to change. Kenneth is a 38-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping a mai tai (or two) with his best friend Bert. When a sudden layoff shatters his routine, Kenneth is forced to turn the page and embark on a new chapter of self-discovery. Will Bert stick around for the journey?

By Eboni Booth

Directed by Darren Yap

Cast of four includes Albert Mwangi

EMERALD CITY: 18 JULY – 23 AUGUST

In the second David Williamson of the season, Ensemble will reprise Williamson’s iconic 1980s play Emerald City. Critically acclaimed screenwriter Colin has had more box office bombs than smash-hit sensations. Swapping the streets of Melbourne for Sydney in pursuit of success, Colin discovers that the glitz and glamour of the Emerald City may be more alluring than he first thought. Directed by Mark Kilmurry, Ensemble favourites, Guy Edmonds (Crunch Time), Rachel Gordon (Mr Bailey’s Minder) and Matt Minto (Benefactors) hit the stage in this timeless satire.

By David Williamson

Directed by Mark Kilmurry

Cast of six includes Guy Edmonds, Rachel Gordon and Matt Minto

HOW TO PLOT A HIT IN TWO DAYS: 29 AUGUST – 11 OCTOBER

It’s 1985. Across Australia, millions of tear-stricken eyes are glued to their television sets in disbelief. A Country Practice’s beloved Molly Jones takes her final breath. Inside the story room, TV writers have nailed it – they’ve written the perfect death for Australia’s darling. This world premiere by Melanie Tait (The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race) starring Georgie Parker will have audiences captured, whether they’re a diehard fan of this iconic TV series or simply a lover of a cracking Australian story.

By Melanie Tait

Directed by Lee Lewis

Cast of five includes Georgie Parker

TRUE WEST: 8 SEPTEMBER – 11 OCTOBER

Set against the searing backdrop of the Californian desert, True West is a wickedly funny and scorching tale of sibling rivalry. In the peace and quiet of the desert, Austin taps away at his typewriter — until the silence is shattered by his wayward brother, Lee, stumbling unexpectedly through the door. Pulitzer Prize-winner Sam Shepard (Buried Child) pits brother against brother in this critically acclaimed and muscular exploration of masculinity in America. Directed by Iain Sinclair (The Caretaker), this is a timeless modern classic not to be missed.

By Sam Shepard

Directed by Iain Sinclair

Cast of four includes Simon Maiden

FLY GIRL: 17 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

It’s the late 70’s and the Australian Aviation Industry is a boy’s club. The only job women are allowed involves wearing heels, lighting smokes and serving nuts. Deborah Lawrie's got the chops to fly the big jets, but Reg Ansett won’t let her. From the comedic geniuses who brought us Still Unqualified, Genevieve Hegney and Catherine Moore use their trademark humour to unpack the absurd obstacles faced by a trailblazing aviatrix who refused to be grounded.

By Genevieve Hegney and Catherine Moore

Directed by Janine Watson

Cast of five includes Genevieve Hegney and Catherine Moore

DIAL M FOR MURDER: 28 NOVEMBER – 11 JANUARY 2024

Ex-tennis-pro Tony Wendice has his eye on the prize. The prize in question? His wife Margot’s enormous inheritance. Fuelled by greed and revenge, he schemes to eliminate her from the equation. But Tony must spin a web of lies to outsmart the cops to avoid a jaunt behind bars. Featuring Amber McMahon (A Broadcast Coup) and Garth Holcombe (Photograph 51), the stage is set for an explosive night of theatre, leaving you guessing ‘whodunit’ until the very last moment.

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Frederick Knott

Directed by Mark Kilmurry

Cast of five includes Garth Holcombe and Amber McMahon

