Ensemble Theatre Stages Australian Premiere Of New Tennessee Williams Play

Ensemble Theatre will stage the Australian Premiere of a brand new adaptation of Tennessee Williams BABY DOLL, a play sizzling with desire, lust, jealousy and betrayal.



Down-on-his-luck Archie Lee is obsessed with his young bride, Baby Doll, but Baby is keeping her husband on a long leash. When the neighbouring cotton gin is burnt to the ground, dangerously charismatic Silva Vacarro pays them a visit, suspicious that Archie is to blame. In the steamy hours that follow, power and passion come irresistibly to the fore as a game of truth or dare plays out.



Peppered with wry humour and sultry comedy, this brand new adaptation breathes fresh life into a beautifully crafted tale by one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th century.



Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director of Ensemble Theatre said when I saw the film of BABY DOLL a few years back I wanted to do it as a stage play not realising the film was not based on a stage play called BABY DOLL but an earlier play. There was no play of BABY DOLL to perform. A few years later two cropped up around the same time and I was thrilled with Pierre Laville and Emily Mann's adaptation. It captures the essence of the film, the damage of the characters and Tennessee Williams' beautiful dialogue. I am very excited we are presenting BABY DOLL almost as a new unperformed play by Tennessee Williams in 2019.



Shaun Rennie, Director of BABY DOLL, said this play is a smoking fire of sexual polemics - burning as hot in 2019 as ever. I am thrilled to set Ensemble Theatre alight with this searing and taut adaptation of Tennessee Williams' controversial film and masterpiece. I can't wait to explore the poetry, beauty and heat of Williams' language with a cast of some of Australia's finest actors.



DIRECTOR:

Shaun Rennie



CAST:

Kate Cheel

Maggie Dence

Socratis Otto

Jamie Oxenbould

VENUE: Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall St, Kirribilli, NSW, 2061

DATES: Previews 18 October, Opening 23 October, season to 16 November, 2019

PERFORMANCE TIMES: vary

PRICES: $43-$78 (booking charges may apply)

BOOKINGS: 02 8918 3400 or www.ensemble.com.au

RUNNING TIME: Approx. 90 minutes no interval.





