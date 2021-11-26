East Meets West Orchestral Concert 2022 Announces National Tour Dates

Due to New South Wales's previous lockdowns preventing artists from performing locally and touring nationally, Ausfeng Events announces that the 2021 East Meets West Orchestral Concert tour has been rescheduled for February/March 2022.

East Meets West Orchestral Concert is a rare opportunity for audiences to hear traditional and contemporary music from the east and the west, including two immensely acclaimed Chinese classics rarely performed live on Australian stages, Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto and Yellow River Piano Concerto.

Popular Sydney music maestro Guy Noble will conduct the Canberra, Adelaide and Sydney concerts. The Brisbane performance will be connected by Brisbane-born Dane Lam, Principal Conductor for Xi'an Symphony Orchestra and Opera Queensland's resident conductor.

A 50-piece orchestra (musicians from local leading symphony orchestras) will join the artists for the Sydney performance (Sydney Town Hall 7:30pm Sunday March 6) and for Canberra (Llewellyn Hall 7:30pm Saturday, February 12).

NSW guest artists include award winning pianist Tony Lee, violinist Sun Yi, Sydney Symphony Orchestra's Associate Concertmaster, leading guzheng player Angie Liu, multi award winning Opera Australia soprano Sharon Zhai and one of Australia's brightest young mezzo sopranos Victoria Lambourn, Brisbane-born who lives in Victoria.

For the Adelaide performance at Town Hall on Saturday, February 19 at 7:30pm. the artists will be joined by Adelaide Symphony Orchestra. "ASO is a leader in cultural exchange with a rich history of collaboration since its inception in 1936," says Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Managing Director Vincent Ciccarello. "The one-off concert will be a wonderful musical representation and coming together of Australian and Chinese cultures. We recognise and celebrate diversity and encourage cultural awareness through our concerts."

For the Brisbane performance at QPAC on Wednesday, March 2 at 7: 30pm, Queensland Symphony Orchestra will collaborate with the East Meets West artists conducted by Dane Lam, Opera Queensland's resident conductor. "QSO is delighted to be involved in this important concert that celebrates China's rich cultural and musical heritage, and some of the great artists of Chinese heritage that now call Australia home," said QSO Chief Executive Craig Whitehead.

Mezzo soprano Victoria Lambourn will sing the Habanera from Carmen and soprano Sharon Zhai will perform Pamir - My Beautiful Hometown. Tony Lee will play the celebrated and technically advanced Yellow River Piano Sonata, a joyful exuberant piece.

The concerts are an Image China cultural & arts event organised by China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd (CAEG) presented by Ausfeng and the Oz-Sino Association for Advancement of Culture & Arts. They aim to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world. Since its inception in 2009 Ausfeng has presented numerous inspirational works at venues across the globe.

On November 13, 2021 CAEG returned to the David H. Koch Theater in New York with Image China to present Image China East/West A celebration of modern and traditional Chinese classical music, which sold out due to popular acclaim.

Don't miss your chance for the rare opportunity to experience an exquisite Australian tribute to eastern musical heritage, touring nationally in February/March 2021 to Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney.

Tour Dates:

Canberra: Llewellyn Hall 7:30pm Saturday, February 12

Adelaide: Town Hall 7:30pm Saturday, February 19

Brisbane: QPAC 7:30pm Wednesday, March 2

Sydney: Sydney Town Hall 7:30pm Sunday, March 6

Tickets now on sale imagechina.com.au