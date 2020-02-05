EVERYBODY Comes to Sydney

Produced by Cross Pollinate Productions, EVERYBODY by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins is coming to Sydney on 6 March at Kings Cross Theatre.

A finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, and described as "theatre rather unlike anything you might have seen" (The Huffington Post), EVERYBODY brings the talent of some of Sydney's most exciting actors together for a unique theatrical experience where the actors' roles are determined by a lottery live on stage at every show. This means that each performance has one hundred and twenty different potential casting variations. It is literally a different show every night.

A modern adaption of the fifteenth century morality play Everyman, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' play follows a central protagonist (chosen from the cast by lottery at each performance) as they make their journey to a final reckoning. Along the way, they will try to convince Friendship, Family, Strength and others to accompany them on their quest, in an attempt to answer life's greatest mystery.

Cross Pollinate Productions recently produced Sensitive Guys at Kings Cross Theatre, and The Village Bike at the Old Fitz in 2017.

Directed by Gabriel Fancourt, recently seen as a performer in the MTC/STC production of Louis Nowra's Cosi, the play has been the object of fascination for some time: "I'm interested in how contemporary theatre making allows us to re-examine the myths of a bygone era and in doing so to question our own preconceptions. Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins plays are incisive, demanding and hyper-intelligent, but also full of humour and a spirit of generosity."

EVERYBODY features nine of Sydney's most exciting talent, including Mansoor Noor and Kate Skinner, both of whom received nominations at the recent Sydney Theatre Awards. Having worked on the main stage for most of her life (and making her Kings Cross Theatre debut), Annie Byron, one of Australia's most successful and acclaimed actors, joins the cast in the role of Death.

Producer Samm Ward is excited to bring the play to a Sydney audience: "Initially what drew me to the work is the unique element of the lottery; five of the actors learn five roles each, including the lead role, and only find out their parts via a lottery after the show has already started. In this way, the play is a theatrical feat for our ensemble of performers; having to think on the fly and really bring themselves to each moment."

The pairing of emerging and established artists, occupying the intimate and accessible Kings Cross Theatre is truly an exciting and unique theatrical event.

Tickets now on sale: https://www.trybooking.com/BHSDB





