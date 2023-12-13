Dylan Alcott AO Will Star as The Narrator in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in Sydney

The 50th Anniversary world tour continues its global celebrations in honour of iconic Rock ‘N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show in 2024. This new Australian production will return to Theatre Royal Sydney from March 31 starring Jason Donovan and joining him and the cast as the Narrator will be Dylan Alcott! He will be seen in performances from March 31 to April 17. Further Narrators will be announced for the Sydney season soon. The tour will also travel to Newcastle in January with Myf Warhurst starring as the Narrator, and celebrate a return to Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre from 9 February with Joel Creasey as the Narrator.

Dylan Alcott is a tennis champion, former Australian of the Year, Paralympian, and will soon add Narrator in the legendary Rocky Horror Show to his long list of accomplishments. Expanding on his many talents and achievements with a move into acting, Dylan is ready to tell the tale of Frank N Furter and his mischievous friends on that fateful night.

“Super pumped to join this incredible production of the iconic THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. Couldn't think of a better opportunity for my first theatre production, feeling very grateful. Can't wait to get to work and rock it out on stage in Sydney!”, said Dylan.

Australian audiences could not get enough of superstar Jason Donovan starring as Frank N Furter! Returning cast alongside him, include Stellar Perry as Magenta/The Usherette, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Henry Rollo as Riff Raff, Darcey Eagle as Columbia and Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott. Joining them in 2024 as Brad and the Frank N Furter Alternate will be Blake Bowden (The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd) and as Rocky Daniel Erbacher (Grease, Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions the Musical)

Starring beside them on stage as The Phantoms will be Josh Gates, Hollie James, Nicolas Van Litsenborgh and Erica Wild with Keane Fletcher and Seryan Burke-Low rounding out the cast as the Swings.

Written and created by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the world's favourite musicals and is currently the only contemporary rock musical to celebrate 50 years on stage. Since it first opened in London in 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, The Rocky Horror Show has been continuously on stage somewhere in the world and has paved its way into history as one of the classics of musical theatre.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world nearly 50 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars of the stage and screen including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meat Loaf, Jerry Springer, Adam Lambert, Emma Bunton, Stephen Fry, Reg Livermore, Bert Newton, Gretel Killeen, Derryn Hinch, and Shane Jacobson have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years. This iconic brand holds a unique place in theatre history, a show which has defied the decades and continued to grow in popularity.

Seen by over 30 million people in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages, The Rocky Horror Show audiences have embraced the unique and mischievous musical with fandom and passion, celebrating the gratification of the senses. The hit music, the characters, the freedom and sexual awakening and empowerment means so much to so many across all walks of life. Featuring one of the most famous musical numbers of all time the party floor-filler, “The Time Warp” which remains a key to its continued success over the past 50 years.

The Rocky Horror Show has just completed its most successful UK tour and is one of the top performing musicals in the post pandemic era. It has also recently toured in Israel, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Argentina, Romania, Slovenia, Belgium, Tokyo, Korea, Brazil, Canada and Iceland.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter an extra-terrestrial mad scientist from the galaxy of Transylvania where people really like to party! It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The 50th Anniversary Rocky Horror Show creative team includes Director Christopher Luscombe, Set Designer Hugh Durrant, Costume Designer Sue Blane, Choreographer NATHAN M WRIGHT, Lighting Designer Nick Richings, Music Richard Hartley (original musical arrangements).

The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest party bash of them all, ready to thrill fans and audiences alike with cheeky fun and nostalgia. Whether it's your first time seeing the show or the twenty first time, or whether you dress up or not The Rocky Horror Show delivers in its promise of a guaranteed party.

In 2024 the Global Guaranteed Party will be in Australia!