Disney's THE LION KING Reveals on Sale Date For Sydney 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australian audiences will soon be able to secure their seats for Disney’s THE LION KING ahead of the triumphant return of the world’s #1 musical to Sydney. Opening at the Capitol Theatre from April 2026, this season marks ten years since this iconic musical was last on stage here in Australia.

THE LION KING has been seen by more than 120 million world-wide, cementing its status as one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the awe-inspiring visual artistry, unforgettable music, and uniquely theatrical storytelling of THE LION KING has made it a global phenomenon. Loyal fans can once again experience the majesty of this smash-hit musical in Sydney, while a new generation of theatre goers will discover the magic of Disney’s epic theatrical masterpiece.

Responsible for bringing some of the biggest and most celebrated shows to Australia, Disney Theatrical Group have driven over 500,000 interstate visitors to Sydney across the past decade, through partnerships with the NSW government and Destination New South Wales. THE LION KING will be the ninth musical from Disney Theatrical Group to play in Sydney over the past twenty years, following an impressive list of smash-hits that include recent national tours of Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins and Frozen. An incredible 10 million audience members have seen a Disney musical in Australia.