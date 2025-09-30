 tracker
Disney's THE LION KING Reveals on Sale Date For Sydney 2026 Season

Tickets will go on sale from 9am AEDT 16 October 2025.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Disney's THE LION KING Reveals on Sale Date For Sydney 2026 Season Image
Australian audiences will soon be able to secure their seats for Disney’s THE  LION KING ahead of the triumphant return of the world’s #1 musical to Sydney. Opening at the  Capitol Theatre from April 2026, this season marks ten years since this iconic musical was last on  stage here in Australia.  

THE LION KING has been seen by more than 120 million world-wide, cementing its status as one  of the most beloved musicals of all time. 

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the awe-inspiring visual artistry,  unforgettable music, and uniquely theatrical storytelling of THE LION KING has made it a global  phenomenon. Loyal fans can once again experience the majesty of this smash-hit musical in Sydney, while a new generation of theatre goers will discover the magic of Disney’s epic theatrical  masterpiece. 

Responsible for bringing some of the biggest and most celebrated shows to Australia, Disney  Theatrical Group have driven over 500,000 interstate visitors to Sydney across the past decade,  through partnerships with the NSW government and Destination New South Wales. THE LION  KING will be the ninth musical from Disney Theatrical Group to play in Sydney over the past  twenty years, following an impressive list of smash-hits that include recent national tours of Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins and Frozen. An incredible 10 million audience members  have seen a Disney musical in Australia. 




