Deadhouse Announces Return Of THE DEADLY RUN

Deadhouse: Tales of Sydney Morgue continues their third season of immersive true-crime experiences with the return of Simmonds & Newcombe: The Deadly Run. The production will run for a strictly limited twelve performances from 6-15 October.

A thrilling mix of theatre, adventure, and history, the second instalment for 2022 tells the story of Kevin Simmonds and Les Newcombe, whose daring prison escape captured the attention of the nation and led to the biggest manhunt in NSW history.

In 1959, Simmonds and Newcombe undertook an audacious escape from Sydney's notorious Long Bay Penitentiary, leading to a weeks-long hunt involving more than 500 police officers and scores of dogs. Escaping from the gaol through a ventilation duct in the roof of the prison chapel, they spent their first night of freedom huddled in a freshly dug grave in Botany Cemetery before breaking into Emu Plains Prison Farm. There they murdered a guard with a cricket stump then stole his revolver and hid bushland.

Their ability to elude capture and outfox police made the two men famous during their time on the run. Such was their celebrity that five weeks after the search began a crowd of 500 cheered 'Simmo' when he was finally brought to Sydney's Central Criminal Court for trial.

Inhabiting the 200-year-old crypt beneath Sydney's St James' church, Deadhouse's wildly popular immersive productions transport audiences back in time, through the crypt's eerie neo-gothic tunnel and branches, to witness the stories behind some of this city's most infamous and often inspiring personalities.

The first play in DEADHOUSE season 3, Razor Gang Wars, sold out eighteen shows before opening night last month. That production was extended for six more performances between 29th September and 1st October.

Written and Directed by Liviu Monsted, and brought to life by a talented ensemble of ten performers, Simmonds & Newcombe: The Deadly Run will be everything previous audiences loved about the Deadhouse series, with some captivating new insights into Sydney's dark and violent past.

WHAT DEADHOUSE: Tales of Sydney Morgue - Season 3

WHEN Performances occur at 6:30pm and 8:00pm, Thursday to Saturday, 6th to 15th October 2022

WHERE The Crypt - St James' Church, 173 King St, Sydney. Entry via West Courtyard.

SUITABLE FOR Ages 12+. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

CONTENT WARNINGS Staged violence.

TICKET PRICES General Admission $85, Concession $75 + booking fee. Discounts available for groups.

EARLY BIRD OFFER 20% discount if booked before 6th October 2022, promotion code DHdeadlyrun22

