DAYTIME DEEWANE To Make Australian Premiere At Riverside’s National Theatre Of Parramatta

Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) will present the Australian premiere of Daytime Deewane, a vibrant, high-energy coming-of-age story from acclaimed UK playwright Azan Ahmed, running October 16–25, 2025, at the Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres Parramatta.

Set in 1997 London, Daytime Deewane invites audiences into a Bhangra-fueled daytime rave where two British South Asian cousins—one quiet, one wild—navigate identity, family expectations, and self-discovery before the music stops. Blending spoken word, theatre, and dancefloor euphoria, the production explores what it means to balance tradition and rebellion in a single unforgettable afternoon.

Directed by Sepy Baghaei (Wish You Were Here), the production stars Ariyan Sharma (Dear Evan Hansen) and Ashan Kumar in his mainstage debut. The creative team also includes Rita Naidu (costume design), Brockman (lighting and set design), Shyamla Eswaran (choreography and movement), and Tim Dashwood (fight direction).

Playwright Azan Ahmed said, “I’m so thrilled and deeply honoured to have Daytime Deewane on at NTofP. I’m very grateful to Joanne Kee and the team for believing this slice of British South Asian history can have global impact. Looking forward to welcoming you all to the rave!”

Director Sepy Baghaei added, “It’s very special for me to direct this story at home in Parramatta, where I was born and raised. Azan’s writing is vibrant and vital—a fresh voice championing South Asian and Muslim perspectives with nuance, humour, and heart.”

Joanne Kee, Creative and Executive Producer of NTofP, described the show as “a turbo-charged production blending music, family, friendship, and betrayal,” while Riverside Theatres Director Craig McMaster called it “an exhilarating, innovative work that showcases Western Sydney’s extraordinary artists and creatives.”

Tickets for Daytime Deewane are available at riversideparramatta.com.au.

Performance Warning: The production includes language and themes reflecting the realities of British South Asian life in the 1990s, including the use of racially offensive language.