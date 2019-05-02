Comedy Blossoms In New Adaptation Of Chekhov

A new version of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard premieres in June at the Chippen Street Theatre.

Adapted and directed by Victor Kalka, this version reframes the story through a 2019 sensibility, blowing the cobwebs off the comedy.

"People often forget how funny Chekhov can be because all they've seen or read are dusty old translations," said Kalka. "I would rather chew off my own arm than sit through one of those!"

"Chekhov was writing for his contemporaries, creating instantly recognisable characters, and that's what I am doing, creating a version that speaks to all our current anxieties - and we have a lot of anxieties!"

Lyubov Ranevskaya, recently ripped off and dumped by her younger lover after many years living abroad, returns to her family estate, only to find that it is on the verge of financial ruin.

She is offered an easy way out by a neighbour, the self-made entrepreneur Lopakhin: sell the property and live comfortably on the profits. Can she let go of the past to secure a future for her and her family?

Time is running out, but the family and their friends are stuck in an arrested development, refusing to face reality.

They indulge in petty squabbles, moments of passion, love triangles, and impossible dreams. Meanwhile, their beloved cherry orchard faces destruction. They cannot see that when it goes, the life they know will end.

Presented by the new indie theatre company Virginia Plain, The Cherry Orchard will play for a strictly limited season at the Chippen Street Theatre, from the 6th - 15th June.

Cast Martin Bell, Garreth Cruikshank, Dominique de Marco, Zacharie di Ferdinando, Suzann James, Craig James, Laurel McGowan, Alannah Robertson, Martin Quinn, Caitlin Williams, and Harley Wilson

Written by Anton Chekhov, in a new version by Victor Kalka

Directed and Designed by Victor Kalka

Assistant Director Margaret Thanos

Stage Manager Christopher Starnawski

Costume Designer Jacob Parker

Sound Designer Ryan Devlin

Where

Chippen Street Theatre, 45 Chippen Street, Chippendale, 2008

When

6th - 15th June

Preview 6th June

Opening Night 7th June

Wednesday - Saturday 7:30pm

Sunday 5:00pm

Tickets

General $36

Concession $25

Bookings www.virginiaplaintheatre.com





