Coliseum Theatre, West HQ Announces WOLFGANG'S MAGICAL MUSICAL CIRCUS

Straight from the score and onto the stage, the internationally renowned Circa Contemporary Circus will bring Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus to the brand-new Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ on 28 December 2019 to 4 January 2020.

This modern-day story features the man known as Mozart amid a storm of powder, wigged and ready to throw musical madness into a crescendo of dives, swoops and twirls, as a pair of mischievous acrobats and a multi-skilled musician reinvent the composer's manic and magical music.

"This is a production for everyone, touching on the marksmanship of Mozart's mad but magical music," said Yaron Lifschitz, Artistic Director of Circa and creator of Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus

"The performers draw upon the frenzied, frantic and thrilling man himself turning the stage into a classical explosion of eclectic sounds and extraordinary visuals, all while wearing powder puff wigs!" Lifschitz added.

"Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus is a must-see family show, and a perfect way to entertain the kids during the school holiday period. It's a pleasure to welcome the highly acclaimed Circa Contemporary Circus to West HQ," said Richard Errington, CEO, West HQ.

Bookings: sydneycoliseum.com.au





