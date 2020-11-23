City Recital Hall Presents Teddy Tahu Rhodes And Guy Noble

Acclaimed baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes joins popular pianist and conductor Guy Noble in the new year for a concert of favourite arias and songs. This dynamic pair are back together at the acoustically brilliant City Recital Hall to perform powerful and rapturous songs and delicate classical arias. After months of being away from concert halls, this is going to be a celebratory concert with a sprinkle of their beloved comedic flair.

"Teddy and I are so excited to bring this new show to City Recital Hall. We are old mates and decided to create something together, with Teddy's big voice and personality and me at the piano. There'll be something for everyone, opera, musical theatre, lieder, some folk songs, and even some comedy. We want to bring people together in a safe way and usher in the new year with positivity and a sense of musical community. We both love City Recital Hall and the team who work there. It feels like home," said Guy Noble

New-Zealand born Teddy Tahu Rhodes is Australia's favourite leading man of the operatic and concert stage, dazzling audiences with his extraordinary voice and presence. He has performed in operas and concert world internationally including San Francisco, Austin, Washington, Philadelphia, Dallas, Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago and New York, Hamburg State Opera, Bavarian State Opera Munich, Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, Theater an der Wien in Vienna, Welsh National Opera and Scottish Opera. The bass-baratone has a voice filled with "vocal colour and nuance" (The Weekend Australian) and described as "astonishingly powerful yet subtle" (The Australian). In this concert he will show off his breadth of skill in songs from the Barber of Seville to an enchanted evening in the South Pacific, from Schubert Lieder to the swagger of Clancy of The Overflow.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Teddy and Guy back on our stage. This beloved duo's charming music always resonates with our audiences and the Hall," said City Recital Hall CEO Justin Boschetti.

For tickets and more information visit www.cityrecitalhall.com/teddy-and-guy

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You