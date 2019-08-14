Chatswood Chase Sydney Highlights Women In Entertainment This Spring

Chatswood Chase Sydney will present a series of intimate interviews with Australian stars of the stage and screen, and unveil the new season's trends, as it celebrates the arrival of Spring this September.

Red Carpet Women

Each Tuesday throughout September, Susie Smither will host a series of close and personal interviews with well-known women who have graced our stages and screens. These inspiring interviews will examine a life in the spotlight and the trials and tribulations faced by women in one of the hardest professions.

Susie will be joined by musical theatre legend Nancye Hayes (September 3) who will also be performing a number from her forthcoming one-woman show, actress Rachael Beck (September 10), Doctor Doctor's Tina Bursill (September 17) and former Prisoner star Amanda Muggleton (September 24).

When: 11am every Tuesday in September

Where: Level One (near Williams Sonoma) at Chatswood Chase Sydney - 345 Victoria Ave, Chatswood

Cost: $10 (includes a gift bag). Bookings via www.chatswoodchasesydney.com.au

Red Carpet Runway

On Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September, Chatswood Chase Sydney will host runway shows featuring the best in new season fashions for women and men from leading Australian and international designers.

When: 11am, 12pm and 1pm on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September

Where: Centre Court, Lower Ground Floor at Chatswood Chase Sydney - 345 Victoria Ave, Chatswood

As a special offer throughout September, customers who spend $600 or more at specialty stores at Chatswood Chase Sydney will receive a complimentary 30 minute styling session with stylist Shannon Johnson and a $50 Chatswood Chase Sydney gift card.





