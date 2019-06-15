Chaika Album Launches in Sydney, Gosford, and Wollongong

Balkan vibrancy, Turkish markets, Celtic stories and Australia's own stunning landscapes are the inspiration for a lush new album from 'indefinable' crossover band CHAIKA - to be launched in three June concerts.

Described as "spine-tingling" (Rhythms) and "extraordinary" (Fine Music FM), the Sydney-based sextet are hitting the road to launch their newest, highly-anticipated third album: ARROW.

Recorded and produced by ARIA award-winning team Bob Scott and Llew Kiek, the album will be released at a series of CHAIKA live gigs in Wollongong (Friday 28 June), Gosford (Saturday 29 June) and Annandale in Sydney (Sunday 30 June).



CHAIKA'S vast influences and experiences combine to create cinematic, genre-blending music, inspired by Australia's stunning landscapes mixed with Balkan vibrancy, Turkish markets and Celtic stories.

They present with the lushness and dexterity of jazz, the finesse and craft of classical musicians and the earthiness of folk music to create a superb world of sound that transcends labels.



CHAIKA are Laura Altman (clarinet, vocals), Laura Bishop (percussion, piano, accordion, vocals), Susie Bishop (violin, guitar, vocals), Johan Delin (double bass, vocals), Rendra Freestone (percussion, guitar, vocals) and Emily-Rose Šarkova (accordion, piano, vocals).

Chaika's musicians have worked with an impressive roster including Nicky Bomba, Monsieur Camembert, Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, Mara! & the Martenitsa Choir, The Song Company, The Rhythm Hunters, Kevin James, Baby et Lulu, Marais Ensemble, Elysian Fields, Miriam Lieberman Trio, Alireza Ghorbani, Great Waitress, Tángalo, Klezmer Divas, The London Bulgarian Choir, and The Renaissance Players, on major national and international stages.

At home wherever appreciative ears assemble - from roots and folk festivals to the world-class environs of Sydney's City Recital Hall - Chaika surprise, thrill and move the unsuspecting listener.

CHAIKA LIVE: LAUNCH OF NEW ALBUM 'ARROW'

Fri 28 June 8pm at Wollongong Town Hall, Cnr Crown & Kembla Streets, Wollongong

Tickets: $35/30/20/15 | Bookings: www.merrigong.com.au



Sat 29 June 6.30pm (with Twin Willows) at The Rhythm Hut, 135 Faunce St, Gosford

Tickets: $20 ($25 at door) | Bookings: www.moshtix.com.au



Sun 30 June 7pm at The Newsagency, 74-76 Pyrmont Bridge Rd, Annandale

Tickets $22 ($25 at door) | Bookings: www.thenewsagencyvenue.com



More info, music and trailer at www.chaikaband.com and www.facebook/chaikaband







