Cast Set For THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at Hayes Theatre Co

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast of five performers has been announced for Richard Carroll’s adaptation of The Pirates of Penzance or The Slave of Duty. This Gilbert and Sullivan classic has been brought back to raucous new life for a 21st century audience. The pirates will embark on a tour around NSW and the ACT commencing at The Art House, Wyong from 7-8 February ahead of the Hayes Theatre Co season which commences on 14 February. The production then heads to Merrigong Theatre Company and Canberra Theatre Centre for limited seasons.

As previously announced, in the role of the Pirate King is much loved actor Jay Laga’aia. Fresh from treading the boards as crooner Vince Fontaine inGrease, Jay’s impressive list of stage credits include Once, The Lion King and WICKED. His screen credits include Nim’s Island, Star Wars and Doctor Doctor.

Joining Jay to bring the remaining characters to life are Maxwell Simon (Assassins, Moulin Rouge) as Frederic and Brittanie Shipway (The Lovers, The Dismissal) as Ruth and Mabel. Cabaret star Trevor Jones will don two caps, playing the Major-General as well as musical direct the show. Hayes favourite Billie Palin (RENT, Godspell) is the Onstage Swing.

Director Richard Carroll said “Pirates has such a wonderful, mischievous irreverence in its DNA, and I’ve tried to harness that and build on it in the new script and lyrics for this adaptation. The songs are absolute solid-gold classics, and the characters are so entertaining and memorable - our goal is to serve them the best way we can. Gathering this insanely talented group of performers makes me even more excited to share this new version of Pirates with the world.”

Between them, this intrepid band bring to life: The Pirate King, devoted to a life of swashbuckling and skullduggery - as long as the hours aren’t too demanding; Ruth, the nursemaid who hasn’t been entirely truthful, but who reveals a natural talent and appetite for piracy; Mabel, a young woman thirsty for new experiences (and just plain thirsty); Frederic, our young hero thrown into an existential battle between his old and new worlds by a series of irritating administrative errors; a Major-General devoted to respectability but tormented by the shame he has brought onto his ancestors-by-purchase; plus the motley pirate crew, a troupe of singing police recruits, Mabel’s eclectic group of sisters and the faithful piratical accomplice/pianist, Fish Cake.

Comments