Cast Set For RENT at Opera Australia

The cast for Jonathan Larson’s exhilarating, multi-Tony Award winning musical RENT has been announced. The musical that rocked Broadway is back, and making its debut at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House from 27 September.

Director Shaun Rennie, fresh from his celebrated production of Guys & Dolls on Sydney Harbour, has assembled some of Australia’s finest singer/actors for this critically lauded production.

“I’m thrilled with the amazing cast for this new season of RENT. The depth of talent we have in this country never ceases to amaze me, and I thank all those who came in to audition for us. RENT thrives when populated with passionate, young artists, and I’m so proud of the company we’ve assembled - they all bring raw energy, talent, and heart. I can’t wait to get started,” said Rennie.

Henry Rollo (Rocky Horror Show) plays Mark, a struggling documentary filmmaker and Best Friend of Roger, an HIV-positive musician recovering from heroin addiction will be played by Harry Targett (Dear Evan Hansen). Kristin Paulse (Tina The Tina Turner Musical) is Mimi, a reckless and passionate exotic dancer who lives only for today. The Voice finalist Calista Nelmes (Jesus Christ Superstar) reprises her award-winning performance of the spirited Maureen, current girlfriend of Joanne, a tough, headstrong Harvard-educated lawyer played by Imani Williams (Hadestown).

Philosophy teacher Collins, father-figure and friend, is played by Googoorewon Knox (Hamilton) with Jesse Dutlow (& Juliet) in the role of Angel, an HIV-positive drag artist with a passion for life in the face of inevitable adversity. Benny, played by Tana Laga’aia (Jesus Christ Superstar), is the former friend and current landlord of Mark, Roger and Mimi.

Completing the cast are Anna Francesca Armenia, Kobe Brown, Sam Harmon, Lawrence Hawkins, Carmel Rodrigues, Chad Rosete, Eliza Soriano, Stacey Thomsett, Bree Tipoki and Theodore Williams.

RENT takes audiences to the vibrant streets of New York City’s East Village in the early 90’s, where young people navigate poignant social issues and dreams are born, friendships are tested, and the power of love prevails against all odds. Featuring the iconic songs Seasons of Love, Take Me or Leave Me and La Vie Bohème, this groundbreaking phenomenon, inspired by Puccini’s La Bohème, is more than a musical; it’s a celebration of love, life, art and the resilience of the human spirit.

Jonathan Larson’s RENT opened Off-Broadway in 1996 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show earned Larson multiple Tony® Awards along with a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a distinction not received again by a music theatre work until 14 years later. Though Larson himself never saw the impact of his masterwork – he died suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public – its longevity serves as a testament to the emotional resonance of his creation and an embodiment of its ever-present message “no day but today”.

Tickets for RENT at the Sydney Opera House are on sale now. Book before 1July and receive a 20% discount. Prices start for as little as $49. A Reserve are $139 and the best seats in the house are selling for $189. Group discounts are also available. Audiences are encouraged to book now so they don’t miss out on this strictly limited season.

