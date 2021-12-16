Campbelltown Arts Centre Partners With the Australian Film, Television & Radio School

Campbelltown Arts Centre (C-A-C) and the Australian Film, Television & Radio School (AFTRS) are embarking on a new partnership to deliver a series of film and television crew skills workshops early 2022 for emerging screen creatives from Campbelltown and Western Sydney. This project will target diverse emerging screen creatives looking to enter the industry but do not yet have the know-how, skills and networks to secure opportunities.



"C-A-C is thrilled to support the next generation of Western Sydney screen creatives. Campbelltown is uniquely positioned to become the film and screen capital of Western Sydney, where creatives live and work. The program will reflect the communities in Western Sydney to ensure that the industry has a diversity of voices, history and experiences. This partnership with AFTRS and investment in new Western Sydney screen talent will place Australia in an international context by telling local stories that are relevant globally." - Michael Dagostino, Director, Campbelltown Arts Centre



This project will also include practical placement and industry experience opportunities with production companies. A selection of participants will undertake project attachment opportunities on both commercial and community screen-based projects. A number of industry networking events will also be facilitated to enable participants and industry to connect and learn about upcoming opportunities.



"AFTRS is excited to be partnering with C-A-C to present this very crucial skills development project. This project recognises the values, talents and skills of creatives from diverse backgrounds, and acknowledges their much needed and vital contribution to the arts and media making industry. Through this project we hope to introduce Western Sydney based screen creatives to new skills and employment opportunities in the industry. The project's goal of ensuring at least 50% of participants are First Nations or from CALD backgrounds ensures there is opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds to enter the industry." - Dr Romaine Moreton, Director, First Nations & Outreach, AFTRS



The project will inject up to 30 employable emerging creatives with desired skills in camera and production work, developing employment pathways while addressing specific skills needs as identified by the industry and potential economic development for the screen sector.



Head of Screen NSW Grainne Brunsdon said, "Screen NSW is proud to support Campbelltown Arts Centre and AFTRS on this clever initiative that will open doors to the next generation of diverse screen creatives," said Ms Brunsdon.



"This program will provide tangible career pathways in the screen sector and support building important skills, networks and relationships for emerging practitioners in Western Sydney. If you are a diverse and emerging or aspiring screen practitioner who wants a break in film and TV, I encourage you to apply!"



Emerging screen creatives interested in exploring a career in film and television with a focus on production and post production management, art department, and camera work are encouraged to apply to participate.

For further information and to register your interest in participating in this program please visit:

https://c-a-c.com.au/film-tv-crew-skills-program/