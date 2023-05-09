CONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour Centre

Following a smash-hit West End run, Nina Raine's dazzlingly clever play about truth, justice and consent will be brought to Seymour Centre for its Australian premiere by the award-winning Outhouse Theatre Co. from 1st to 24th June.

Why is Justice blind? Is she impartial? Or is she blinkered?

Barrister friends, Ed and Tim, take opposing briefs in a rape case. At home, their own lives begin to unravel as accusations are made, truths are challenged, and judgements imposed.

A 2023 Seymour Season Production, this intricately constructed play pings with questions of consent not just sexual but personal, probing the murky moral terrain of the courtroom and the marriage bed, and putting Justice herself in the dock.

Known for her extraordinary 2010 play, Tribes, Raine's Consent is rich with intelligence, wit and power and "elevates its writer into the major league of British playwrights" (Variety).

Outhouse Theatre Co's production features a stellar cast, including Anna Samson (TV's Home & Away, Anatomy of a Suicide) Nic English (TV's Wellmania & Joe vs. Carole), Jeremy Waters (Ulster American), Jennifer Rani (TV's Rosehaven), Sam O'Sullivan (Ensemble Theatre's The Norman Conquests), Anna Skellern (The National's Red Barn, West End's Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Jessica Bell (KXT's The Wasp).

Director and Outhouse Artistic Associate Craig Baldwin (Heroes of the Fourth Turning, The Flick & Happy Days) said, "Raine tackles the onerous failures of our legal system and goes further to tackle the failures in our personal relationships. She's right on the pulse of our both our institutional and our human flaws - and she exposes them with such wisdom, and surprising wit! Sydney is in for one vital and electrifying play."