CONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour Centre

Performances run 1st – 24th June 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For Opera Australia's MISS SAIGON Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For Opera Australia's MISS SAIGON
REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydn Photo 2 REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydney Opera House's Inside/Out At The House Season
REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beau Photo 3 REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beautiful Interpretation Thea von Harbou's Dystopian Tale.
GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024 Photo 4 GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024

CONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour Centre

Following a smash-hit West End run, Nina Raine's dazzlingly clever play about truth, justice and consent will be brought to Seymour Centre for its Australian premiere by the award-winning Outhouse Theatre Co. from 1st to 24th June.

Why is Justice blind? Is she impartial? Or is she blinkered?

Barrister friends, Ed and Tim, take opposing briefs in a rape case. At home, their own lives begin to unravel as accusations are made, truths are challenged, and judgements imposed.

A 2023 Seymour Season Production, this intricately constructed play pings with questions of consent not just sexual but personal, probing the murky moral terrain of the courtroom and the marriage bed, and putting Justice herself in the dock.

Known for her extraordinary 2010 play, Tribes, Raine's Consent is rich with intelligence, wit and power and "elevates its writer into the major league of British playwrights" (Variety).

Outhouse Theatre Co's production features a stellar cast, including Anna Samson (TV's Home & Away, Anatomy of a Suicide) Nic English (TV's Wellmania & Joe vs. Carole), Jeremy Waters (Ulster American), Jennifer Rani (TV's Rosehaven), Sam O'Sullivan (Ensemble Theatre's The Norman Conquests), Anna Skellern (The National's Red Barn, West End's Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Jessica Bell (KXT's The Wasp).

Director and Outhouse Artistic Associate Craig Baldwin (Heroes of the Fourth Turning, The Flick & Happy Days) said, "Raine tackles the onerous failures of our legal system and goes further to tackle the failures in our personal relationships. She's right on the pulse of our both our institutional and our human flaws - and she exposes them with such wisdom, and surprising wit! Sydney is in for one vital and electrifying play."




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Sydney Opera House in July Photo
SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Sydney Opera House in July

With generous servings of greed, lust, and vengeance, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is coming to the Sydney Opera House this winter from 22 July to 27 August. 

CONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour Centre Photo
CONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour Centre

Following a smash-hit West End run, Nina Raine’s dazzlingly clever play about truth, justice and consent will be brought to Seymour Centre for its Australian premiere by the award-winning Outhouse Theatre Co. from 1st to 24th June. 

New Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next Month Photo
New Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next Month

In July/August, New Theatre presenting the world premiere of Off the Record by Sydney writer Chris Aronsten to kick off its 2023 season. Learn more about the full lineup here!

Bite Productions Presents PORPOISE POOL This Month Photo
Bite Productions Presents PORPOISE POOL This Month

Bite Productions has announced its latest production, Porpoise Pool, by emerging playwright JoJo Zhou, which has been programmed as part of Belvoir’s 25A program


More Hot Stories For You

SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Sydney Opera House in JulySWEENEY TODD Comes to the Sydney Opera House in July
CONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour CentreCONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour Centre
New Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next MonthNew Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next Month
Bite Productions Presents PORPOISE POOL This MonthBite Productions Presents PORPOISE POOL This Month

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sydney International Piano Competition – Preliminaries and Semi Finals
Sydney Conservatorium of Music (7/05-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spiegeltent Wollongong
Wollongong Arts Precinct (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Tonya Lemoh
Sutherland Arts Theatre (5/25-5/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Riverside Theatres (6/15-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AS SEEN ON TV: REWIND THE TAPES!
Naughty Noodle Fun Haus (5/27-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Canberra Theatre Centre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Canberra Theatre Centre (5/11-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sydney International Piano Competition – Finals
Sydney Opera House (7/18-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Consent
Seymour Centre (6/01-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU