Bundanon Trust Supports Five Residencies for Artists with Disability

Originally scheduled for September 2021 and postponed twice due to lockdown and floods, the Accessible Arts and Bundanon Trust Artist-In-Residence Program is taking place 12 - 18 September.

This unique creative and career development opportunity will support five artists with disability or who are d/Deaf from NSW and the ACT. The Bundanon Trust Artist-in-Residence program is the largest of its kind in Australia, making it highly sought after by artists nationally. This residency partnership with Accessible Arts specifically supports artists with disability or who are d/Deaf.

Accessible Arts is NSW's peak disability and arts organisation and for the last four years has partnered with the Bundanon Trust to present an annual residency program for artists with disability. This prestigious program comprises a seven-day residency in at the renowned Bundanon Trust estate - a beautiful rural property near Nowra that was gifted to the Australian people by famous Australian artist Arthur Boyd. The estate now supports arts practice and engagement with the arts through residency, education, exhibition and performance programs.

Accessible Arts CEO Liz Martin says "Artists with disability don't always get the same opportunities as artists without disability due to a range of physical, financial and cultural barriers. This program is all about trying to level the playing field for professional artists with disability so they can take their creativity and their careers to the next level."

"Twice we've had to postpone the residencies due to Covid and then floods, so understandably our selected artists are extremely keen to start their residencies and get creating. It's been a long wait for them but undoubtedly it will be a worthwhile one. These residencies have been important steppingstones in the careers of many successful Australian artists, and this is what makes our annual initiative an incredibly valuable creative and career development opportunity for artists with disability."

Funds for this residency program were raised through a community fundraising program and sponsored by Mable.

"We'd like to thank our program sponsor, Mable, and everyone who has contributed for their kindness and generosity. This support is going to make a huge difference in the lives of these five very talented artists."

Mable CEO and co-founder, Peter Scutt, says: "We are so proud to be partnering with Accessible Arts to support the prestigious Bundanon Trust Artist-in-Residence program. Here at Mable we are passionate about enabling unique and inclusive lives and programs such as these, which foster diversity and inclusion in the arts are so important both for the artists involved and for the wider community."