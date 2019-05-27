Bondi Feast Brings Circus, Cabaret, Comedy and Theatre to the Bondi Pavilion This Winter

A veritable feast of contemporary circus, dazzling burlesque, side-splitting comedy and genre-bending theatre returns to Bondi Pavilion on 9 to 20 July 2019 for Bondi Feast.

Bondi Feast features more than 40 shows, starring performers from all over Australia and our first New Zealand act, physical sketch comedy delight Laser Kiwi. Circus is back in the Parlour Tent with a cross-generational circus about knitting, Total Theatre winner Casting Off, and Chasing Smoke, Australia's only Indigenous contemporary circus ensemble.

An extended festival garden will feature new and expanded performance spaces, free roving performances, food trucks and warming beverages. Beyond the walls of the Pavilion festivalgoers can explore Bondi with Guru Dudu's Silent Disco Walking Touror take in How to be Happy a theatre show/stadium pop concert on the back of a truck.

The festival kicks off on Tuesday 9 July with a Gala Night, hosted by superstar disc jockey and fringe comedy hero Juan Vesuvius, that will whet the appetite for the feast of shows in the festival, including perennial Feast favourites Impromptunes, and cabaret darlings Adelaide Fringe Award-winner Anya Anastasia and Green Room Award winner Jude Perl.

Mayor of Waverley, John Wakefield, said Bondi Feast is a great community event that supports outstanding local, national and International Artists.

"Bondi Feast celebrates the diversity of talent we have in this country and is a highlight of Waverley's cultural calendar," Mayor Wakefield said.

"It features a thoughtfully curated program that gets bigger and better each year."

Festival co-directors Rachel Chant and Phil Spencer are delighted to present a vibrant and eclectic line up of performances this year.

"Every year the festival grows in quality and variety and with 2019 we've been lucky enough to assemble an inventive mix of off-the-wall comedy, scintillating cabaret, intimate circus works, experimental theatre and even our very own Eurowision Song Contest." Phil said.

"We'll be transforming the Pav into a carnival playground, with unique installations, food and wine and of course our feast of entertainment. With free parking from 7pm and great public transport options, you won't want to leave; it will be the ultimate winter hangout," said Rachel.

Bondi Feast is a highlight of Waverley Council's Bondi Winter Magic festival. For the full festival line-up visithttp://bondifeast.com.au/





