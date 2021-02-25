Bell Shakespeare Presents Limited Season Of John Bell's Rare Solo Performance

Bell Shakespeare presents an intimate performance by company Founder John Bell, One Mana??Ina??His Time: John Bell and Shakespeare, for a few nights only in Sydney and Canberra, with an extra show added due to popular demand.

Referencing the "all the world's a stage" speech from As You Like It ("one man in his time plays many parts"), this solo show puts Bell's mastery of Shakespeare's language and character work on full display. Performances will be presented at the Sydney Opera House from 11-14 March and the Canberra Theatre Centre on 14-15 April.

Bell Shakespeare's Founding Artistic Director John Bell believed that Australians could see themselves reflected in the works of Shakespeare, and founded a Company based on his belief. Now in his 80th year and as Bell Shakespeare continues to celebrate its disrupted 30th anniversary year, Bell shares his wit and humour, giving audiences a backstage pass to his lifetime of experience walking beside one of the greatest writers to have ever lived and reflecting on works by Shakespeare that have left their mark on him.

The live production follows an online sneak peek filmed at the Sydney Opera House last year after a cancellation due to COVID-19, and sees Bell considering topics including humanity, life, death, power, love and honour. Audiences will witness this icon of the Australian stage and his genuine connection to Shakespeare that has inspired Australians for decades, moving through Shakespeare's works and characters, from Hamlet to lesser-performed works including Timon of Athens.

John Bell, Founding Artistic Director of Bell Shakespeare said: "My relationship with Shakespeare and his plays has changed and developed throughout the years as I myself have changed and developed. 'To be or not to be' means something entirely different when you're 20 to when you're 80. I've always been struck by not only Shakespeare's language but his humanity, his deep understanding of the human mind and heart, and his ability to transcend time as his words resonate with people of all generations and ages."

Peter Evans, Artistic Director of Bell Shakespeare comments: "I watched John from the wings for the performance we filmed at the Sydney Opera House earlier this year and felt so lucky to be there. To hear about his experiences over decades and witness his incredible ability to communicate with an audience. John's passion and love for this work is infectious. We hoped to present this production for our 30th anniversary this year but our plans were disrupted by COVID-19, so I'm delighted we can finally bring this wonderful performance and unique opportunity to our audience."

Tickets are now on sale for One Man In His Time:

Sydney Opera House, 11 - 14 March 2021, Tickets available here

Canberra Theatre Centre, 14 - 15 April 2021, Tickets available here