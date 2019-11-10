BWW REVIEW: THE CHOIR OF MAN Returns To Sydney With Another Season Of Songs And Healthy Masculine Solidarity

Friday 8th November 2019, 7pm, The Studio, Sydney Opera House

Following a successful Sydney season in March this year, the boys from THE CHOIR OF MAN invite Sydney audiences back to The Jungle for another session of their particular style of British pub sing along styled musical/cabaret. Returning with a predominantly new cast, this production, which has troupes sharing the beer and banter in multiple productions around the world, is an easy and entertaining night out.

For this season, Richard "Dickie" Lock and Ali Higgins return as the 'Pub Bore' and 'Pianoman' respectively. New cast members include Denis Grindle as the Narrator, Mark Loveday as the Barman, Jordan Oliver as the Tapper, Tom Brandon as the Hard Man, Matt Beveridge as The Cassanova, Peter Lawrence as the beast and Daniel "Danny Harnett" as The Joker.

Producer and director Nic Doodson has ensured that the new ensemble deliver a show to a consistent level with previous productions, making sure that those that missed last years show do not miss any of the magic of the show whilst allowing the 'lads' enough scope to exhibit a little of themselves within the characters, keeping returning viewers engaged. The story of the need for communication, the acceptability of vulnerability and the importance of finding a support network remains as relevant now as it was before, and the troupe do well to make this work feel fresh.

Worth seeing or seeing again for a night of fun where you can forget about the world outside and make some new friends.

