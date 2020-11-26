BWW REVIEW: Sydney Political Satire Institution Delivers A Brilliant Sign Off Performance of THE WHARF REVUE: GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK
THE WHARF REVUE: GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK
Thursday 26th November 2020, 7:30pm, Riverside Theatre Parramatta
After delivering 20 years of fabulously clever comedy THE WHARF REVUE team sign off with their farewell tour THE WHARF REVUE: GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK. Commencing in Parramatta the brilliant minds of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott (co-creators) remind audiences that even though 2020 seemed to be a year that had nothing good to give, it held great inspiration for their special brand of political satire.
Expectedly, the pandemic that threatened the show even going on has given Biggins (also Co Director), Forsythe (also Co-Director) and Scott (also Musical Director) some great source material. With the addition of performer Mandy Bishop, the quartet also reminds audiences that a lot happened in Australia before the outbreak gripped the world with references to the natural disasters that dominated the first months of 2020. As with previous years, they utilize popular or controversial television shows and movies as a framework for how to present the pieces including prerecorded twists on popular renovation competitions and live performances of talent competitions. Favorite characterizations return including Forsythe's take on Pauline Hanson, Biggins' version of the outgoing US president and Scott's interpretation of Kevin Rudd while new characters have emerged like Forsythe's expression of the US President Elect Joe Biden.
In keeping with shows from the past few years, designer Charles Davies utilizes static and video projections to define the space while Scott's piano remains on the stage and minimal set pieces are wheeled in when required. Scott provides most of the live music with additional accompaniment from Biggins, either on piano or guitar plus additional prerecorded music used to fill out sound. As always, the text of the performance, either spoken or sung, is incredibly clever and the cast all ensure that the words are heard clearly even if some of the notes are sacrificed in the process further reinforcing the variety revue charm of the show.
THE WHARF REVUE: GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK is a brilliantly funny piece of intellectual theatre and it is a great pity that Biggins, Forsythe and Scott have stated that this will be their final production of the series. As with previous years, this work will tour so do not miss seeing this farewell tour of clever Australian comedy.
https://www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2021/the-wharf-revue-good-night-and-good-luck-2021
