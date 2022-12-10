Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DINER

Thursday 8th December 2022, 7 pm, BROADWAY DINER, Broadway Shopping Centre, Glebe

BROADWAY DINER, best burgers in town.

Viral ventures the team that bought you Karen's Diner and pop ups such as The Brick Bar, Beyond cinema and The Alice proudly present their new restaurant addition, BROADWAY DINER, at Broadway Shopping Centre, Glebe.

It took us a while to find the location. A good tip from the diner is that it's opposite Endota spa. The entrance is on Bay st and just down from the Broadway intersection.

Just inside the entrance is the welcome desk. The attendant checked our booking and pointed to the location of our table. It was a bit squishy and right next to the doorway. The door was locked open and the entrance is quite open, so it felt like the footpath and exterior street ambience was creeping inside. A redesign of the entrance would help with a more suitable mood so you feel you have left the hustle and grim of Sydney busy streets outside.

We sat at our table for about 15 minutes and then our order was taken. The floor staff are polite and looked a little under the pump. We had the West Side Story cocktail which was a taste sensation. The skills of the bar staff are exemplary.

Our burger was the Yankee Doodle. Perfectly fresh, visually delightful and more than satisfies the taste buds. The chips are perfect. The mozzarella sticks and Caesar salad were delicious. Each dish was finely crafted to serve incredible flavours with fresh ingredients for a mouth-watering cuisine.

On the menu are items such as The Walter Matthau, The Moonwalker, What's Poppin' and Simply the Breast. The cocktails included Legally Blonde, Mamma Mia, All That Jazz and Fame. On the shots list you can order Uptown funk, Let's Get Loud, amongst others. Of course there is a Thickshake list, Floats, sides and the sweet treats items.

The tag line for BROADWAY DINER is "all singing and dancing".

Our booking was for a 70 minute sitting. We didn't get to experience any dancing and in that time three songs were performed by the floor staff. They did invite the patrons to sing but this was not taken up.

One staff member had a lovely voice but it was spoilt by the poor quality sound system. It blasted like a standard PA speaker rather than a set up designed for music and singing. When the performers raised their voice or hit a high note the audio was distorted. This is a little disappointing for a Diner who's point of difference is Broadway singing.

The decor consisted of stark white walls with posters and Hollywood mirrors. I did like the choice in posters, although it felt a little like a pop-up venue.

It was my oversight, not to take note in our email confirmation, that our session was 70 minutes, so when the maître'd came up and advised us our time was up and we could leave or go to the bar we were a bit taken aback. Maybe if we were reminded about the timing when we arrived it would have helped our experience. The staff were very busy but I thought the maître'd may have not have completely shook off his time at the sister restaurant KAREN's DINER.

We when settled our account I could see that the kitchen was working like a well oiled machine and at full throttle. All credit to the kitchen and chefs as the food is divine. It was a fun night and the restaurant was buzzing. It would be thoroughly enjoyable if the sound system supported the singing staff rather than be a hindrance.

BROADWAY DINER is a highly recommend venue to check out just for the menu. If you like to belt out a tune, this is the venue for you.

1/21 Bay St, Glebe 2037

https://www.viralventuresglobal.com/