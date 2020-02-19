BWW REVIEW: Gerry Connolly Allows Sydney Audiences To Experience His Most Famous Character Once More With THE RISE AND DISGUISE OF ELIZABETH R.

Tuesday 18th February 2020, 7:30pm, Hayes Theatre

THE RISE AND DISGUISE OF ELIZABETH R shares Gerry Connolly's relationship with his most popular impersonation, Queen Elizabeth II. Song, dance and well-crafted comments on current affairs come together to provide a hilarious insight into what be beneath the steadfast and stoic public face of the longest reigning British monarch along with an exploration of Connolly's own relationship to the role that many know him for.

THE RISE AND DISGUISE OF ELIZABETH R is blend of a show within a show as Connolly is ready to move on from his fan favorite character and wants to share the "monologues and pivotal songs" about the other public figures in his repertoire but poor ticket sales. Unfortunately for Connolly his plans are thwarted by a ruthless drug addicted agent ( Laura Murphy ) who forces the despondent Connolly to reprise the role one last time in order to pay their bills. Enlisting the help of his two 'offspring' apparently orphaned at birth (Rob Mallett and Laura Murphy ) to take on supporting roles, he dons the wig, sensible shoes and picks up the handbag for one last tour.Co written by Connolly, Nick Coyle and Gus Murray, this work is a fresh and up to the minute insight to what many would hope the Queen would really be like when she doesn't have to be tight lipped and regal, free to express her opinions about her progeny, their partners, and the political leaders she has to engage as the leader of the Commonwealth. With such a well-known figure for source material the clever quips land solidly with roars of laughter, sometimes mingled with gasps of disbelief that yes, he does actually go there. Connolly delivers the work with a 'lived in' ease of having played the character for so long that much of it feels innate and unscripted further adding to the illusion. Mallett and Murphy provide additional absurdity to the work with vaudeville song and dance along with a range of other characters including ghosts and talking wildlife.

THE RISE AND DISGUISE OF ELIZABETH R is a fabulous chance to have an up-close audience with royalty before either Connolly hangs up the wig or the real thing finally makes way for the longest waiting heir apparent.

https://hayestheatre.com.au/event/the-rise-and-disguise-of-elizabeth-r/

Photos: Kate Williams





